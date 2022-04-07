The Madison Outdoor Learning Center is hosting its spring plant sale.
There are a number of plants available just in time for Mother’s Day.
Order Forms have gone home with students today at the elementary school and are available at the Madison High School office.
Orders are due by April 14.
Contact Natalie Boone at 620-437-2909 or Rochelle Butler at 620-437-2918 for more information.
Plant pickup will be announced at www.facebook.com/MadisonOutdoorlearning.
