Travis Wade Beyer of Gridley, Kansas passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his home north-west of Gridley. He was 37 years old.
Travis was born September 19, 1982 in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Richard and Cindy (Mechnig) Beyer. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Gridley High School in 2001. Travis spent some time in college before deciding that he preferred hard work over academia. Travis began a career as a pipeliner and joined International Union of Operating Engineers. It was there that Travis found not only a career that he was incredibly skilled at but something that he found great joy in. Many of his fellow pipeliners have said that Travis was the only one that they would trust to wench them off on a hill, that he was the best pipeliner they knew and that he was a great friend they always looked forward to seeing. He loved the profession and the wide variety of friends that he made all over the United States because of it. Travis found a true companion in his dog Jake. Together they fished, hunted and spent as much time outdoors as possible. They were the best of friends. Second to none of these things was the love that Travis had for his sweet daughter Mckenzie. If you ever ran into Travis you were probably hearing about how beautiful, tall and ornery his sweet girl was growing up to be. Travis also enjoyed time with his niece Harper who affectionately called him Uncle Travis, banana taffy buddy. Travis energized any room that he entered and if you ever heard his incredible laugh you will never forget it. Because of his deep love for his family and friends, in his passing he leaves behind a wake of compassion and kindness that will be felt for an eternity by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Vernon and Rose Marie Beyer.
He is survived by his daughter, Mckenzie Beyer and her mother Christie Palmer of Argyle, Texas; his parents, Richard and Cindy Beyer of Gridley; his sister, Krystal Beyer and Chris Skiles and their children, Harper Wright, and Aiden, Addilyn, Easton, and Tyler Skiles; his maternal grandparents, Carol Mechnig of Westphalia, KS, Bill Mechnig and wife Wanda of Porum, OK; a number of Aunts and Uncles; many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Lamont Wesleyan Church in Lamont, KS. Burial will follow in the Gridley Apostolic Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the Lamont Wesleyan Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mckenzie Beyer Educations Fund and may be sent in care of Citizens State Bank, PO Box 102, Gridley, KS 66852, or Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
