A recent editorial from Roger Marshall demands a response. Now, Marshall is a physician – like his opponent – so he should know that curing a disease requires identifying the cause and applying an effective remedy. For example, doctors of the 18th and 19th centuries practiced bloodletting to “cure” a wide range of ills. But when germ theory proved more efficacious, bloodletting disappeared.
In the case of protests and his “defund the police” bete noir, he is focusing only on the symptom of the real problem, which is widespread police brutality disproportionately affecting people of color. The problem is NOT the peaceful protests but the ongoing murders of people like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Just since 2016, nearly 100 people of color have been killed by police without proper justification. The number of non-fatal assaults is much higher.
Are all police racists? Of course not. Most want to serve and protect, but too many see their mission as “harass and brutalize.” What is needed is better police accountability and oversight from a failing justice system. Law breakers within police ranks need to be treated like other lawbreakers.
One method to help this would be to redirect some police money to social services and social workers who are far less likely to kill people, and let them be the ones to deal with domestic disturbances. THIS is the motivation behind the cries to “Defund the Police.” The phrase is perhaps unfortunate in that the radical right ideologues (like Marshall) latch onto it to scream “fear” and “communism” and the like.
Like his far-right compatriots, Marshall identifies liberalism with communism and Marxism, which is patently false. It was liberals behind the ending of slavery, support for workers rights, civil rights, integration, female suffrage, Medicare, Clean Air Act, and so much more. Conservatives like Marshall opposed ALL of these.
Douglas McGaw
Emporia
