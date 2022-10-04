Emporia is looking for a new No. 2 in the Fire Department, who will have a different title than before.
The department announced on Facebook Monday that it’s hiring a Deputy Fire Chief.
“The Deputy Chief position is the same position as the Assistant Chief. No additional position,” city communications manager Christine Johnson said Tuesday by email.
Brandon Beck served as Assistant Chief for 14 years, then was appointed Fire Chief in April after the retirement of Jack Taylor. Beck’s old position was left open until now.
“The title of the position has been updated to match modern fire service organizational charts,” Johnson explained.
The full job listing at Indeed.com, posted Friday, shows the pay range for Deputy Fire Chief is between $75,656 and $113,483 per year.
The deputy’s focus will be on “planning, organizing and directing the work of the EMS division,” the job posting says. That person also will have duties ranging from training work to public relations.
Johnson described those duties is “the same” from what Beck did before he became Interim Chief in January.
No deadline was mentioned for submitting applications. But Johnson said a “determination on next steps will occur sometime after October 14.”
Johnson added that the Emporia Fire Department currently has five “line personnel” openings, in addition to the Deputy Chief’s job.
