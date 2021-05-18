Our family is saddened to announce the passing of Kelly Linn McMahan Tabares on October 31, 2020 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Kelly was born to Ignacio and Shirley Tabares on August 7, 1966 in Emporia, KS. Kelly was employed with Camso Manufacturing as a front end team lead on third shift, line 1 in Emporia, KS.
Kelly was preceded in death by her father and mother; brothers, Manuel and Angelo Tabares. Kelly was married twice in her lifetime to James Turpin for 15 years and resided in Emporia, KS; then Tyler McMahan for 10 years and they resided in Clearwater, KS. Kelly had worked as a CNA in home health care. Kelly spent about 8 years living in Arkansas with her children and grandchildren. Kelly returned to Emporia to help care for her father.
Kelly is survived by her three daughters, Nicole Wilson (Cameron Wilson) and Cylinda Turpin of Lincoln, AR, and Kimberly Turpin of Prairie Grove, AR; sisters, Shirley Banks (Jeff Smelser) of Topeka, KS, and Raquel Tabares of Emporia, KS; brothers, Mario Tabares (Elizabeth Tabares), Ignacio Tabares Jr. of Emporia, KS and Keith Tabares (Kellie Davis) of Tonganoxie, KS. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Zayna Watkins, Molly Wilson, Bryan Wilson and Adam Wilson of Lincoln, AR, Loretta Andrews, Dessie Andrews and Alvin Andrews of Lincoln, AR.
Kelly enjoyed spending time with her large family. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening and camping with her children and grandchildren. Kelly was a Marvel movie buff, a fan of the KU Jayhawk and KC Chiefs. In the end, Kelly chose to be an organ donor and that unselfish gesture resulted in a second chance of life for 73 people.
A celebration of Kelly’s life will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on May, 21, 2021 at 10:30 am in Emporia, KS. A graveside service will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of the Zoo or the Animal Shelter in Emporia in her name for her love of animals. Friends and family are welcome to wear KC Chiefs or KU Jayhawk apparel in her memory.
