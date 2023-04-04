Osage Garden and Produce owner Becky Lohmeyer-Siljenberg knows a good thing when she sees it.
The Osage City entrepreneur saw a dilapidated plant nursery near her home and started a business which brings not only plants, but produce, canned goods, arts and crafts and all kinds of fun stuff to the region.
Then she heard about a guy who trucked in ripe Florida strawberries to somewhere in Missouri, I think, and she pursued the contact. It took a long time and lots of logistics, but Andy the Strawberry Guy delivered, literally, a truckload of picked-ripe, three-days-earlier strawberries to Osage Garden.
They did not last long. Flats flew out the door to consumers who drove 40, 60, 80 miles. Why? They were that good.
So, when Becky said she thought she could make it happen again, I was all in. Twelve pints. I monitored the Facebook page. I watched the weather in Plant City, Florida. I planned my weekends around the potential delivery dates. It was like awaiting a birth in the family.
Also, a rebirth. Growing up near McRae, Arkansas, where maternal family members had acres and acres for strawberries, it was a Rite of Spring that my mother would take my brother and me to pick strawberries at dawn, lasting through to lunch time. I suspect John and I ate as many as we picked just as I suspect Mom always added a few dollars to the price to compensate.
When I lived in Florida, the local berries came in March and April. Then when I visited Arkansas, the strawberries were perfect in May. I never knew a spring without fresh, ripe, juicy strawberries.
Kansas, on the other hand, was “berry” disappointing. It seemed the produce in the stores came from California, or at least west of the Mississippi. If you haven’t lived in an area that focuses on produce, I don’t think you know what you are missing. Thank heavens for the Emporia Farmers Market.
So, 20 years. Twenty. Without what I consider a real strawberry. It’s been hard. It seemed my trips home never hit the strawberry sweet spot, although family would always save me a jar of jam. I think Becky healed a part of my Southern soul when she lured those Florida strawberries to Kansas.
Enough of the sermon. What does one do with 12 pints of ripe, must-use-now, strawberries? Well, I made several pints of strawberry jam (some with sliced habaneros), a pint preserved in tequila, a half-pound of strawberry butter, a quart of macerated strawberries, a batch of mini-strawberry cheesecakes, three batches of strawberry scones, and I gave at least two pints of fresh berries away.
I still had a half-pint this Palm Sunday, and I tested out a special breakfast you can make for Easter next week (or anytime). If you can’t get fresh berries, go for frozen and pray that someday, you, too, will know the beauty of a gently raised, fat, ripe-from-the-vine, sun-drenched, juicy strawberry.
Let’s get cooking.
V V V
STRAWBERRY AND LEMON FRENCH TOAST
1 cup of strawberries, sliced and tossed with sugar (make ahead)
2 slices of lemon pound cake
2 eggs
1 /4 cup milk or cream
1 /4 teaspoon cinnamon
Macerate the strawberries the day before up to a few hours before you cook. This is what it’s called when you slice them and toss them with a little sugar. It produces a kind of strawberry syrup. Be sure you’ve washed the berries and capped them first.
Crack the eggs into a small, shallow dish and whisk in the milk and cinnamon. Soak both sides of a slice of cake and then transfer to a non-stick skillet over medium heat. I use a fork to move the pastry in, and a spatula to flip and remove to plate.
My mother would have coated the cake in butter on both sides before dipping, but I restrained myself.
Flip the French toast over after a few minutes to cook the egg on the other side. While this finishes, soak the other slice of cake.
Move the first slice to a plate, cook and do the same with the second one. Spoon macerated berries over the top, being sure to get some juice in there, too, and you’ve just made something people pay $18 for at the restaurant.
If you need to cook for more than one or two people, just enlarge your soaking surface and cooking surface and keep an eye on things.
Next week, I will tell you all about the strawberry-balsamic vinegar pork tenderloin my Andy (not Strawberry Andy) made.
Happy Easter!
