The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lyon County rose to 273 Tuesday as members of Lyon County Public Health reported 26 new positives in the organization’s latest update.
Fifteen recoveries were also reported.
Public Health Officer Renee Hively said public health officials were testing an average of 50 patients per day and, at this rate, the county will "most definitely" reach 300 active cases by the end of the week.
The majority of those being tested are symptomatic individuals. While the health department recently began offering testing to close contacts of COVID-positive individuals, Hively said most asymptomatic contacts have refused testing.
"The people who are coming in to get testing, I would say the majority — I'd say 98% — are coming in because they are sick," she said. "People don't want to be tested if they're not sick."
The health department announced Tuesday the recent surge in cases has diminished the ability of the public health department to notify call newly diagnosed individuals and their close contacts in a timely matter.
Hively said this was not related to the early exit of the National Guard on Nov. 4. While the National Guard had been helping with testing efforts, they were not involved with contact tracing.
So, Lyon County Public Health will now only be contacting positive cases and will ask COVID-19 positive individuals to notify their close contacts themselves. Those who have been notified that they are a close contact of someone who is positive with the disease need to quarantine for 14 days.
Hively said some county employees have volunteered to help with calling COVID-positive patients, and some test result calls may come from Topeka-based numbers at this time.
The county has now confirmed 1,570 total cases of the virus since the pandemic reached the area in March with 41 related deaths. An additional death certificate is currently pending confirmation from the KDHE. Four others remain hospitalized at this time.
Community spread
Hively said the level of community spread is at the point where people need to be extremely vigilant about limiting their social gatherings, observing social distancing and wearing masks in public spaces. She recommended keeping a list of close contacts in the event you do test positive for COVID-19.
A close contact is someone who you have spent at least 10 minutes or more with cumulatively — at a party or an event.
"The best tip I can have is, they need to avoid social gatherings, they need to stay out of bars, they need to keep that 6-foot social distancing and keep their inner circle small," she said. "It's hard to tell where other people have been, but if you can tell where you've been, but if you can keep it small to enough to know where you've been and identify who you've been with it makes it easier. It's going to take an army to get this under control and people have to be accountable for themselves."
Hively said she would avoid attending large gatherings — such as Wednesday's Veterans Day parade which was previously permitted and ready to go — and opt to watch it from their cars or online instead.
"I know it's an outside event, but we do have wide community spread and people standing and watching a parade is a good place to spread disease," she said. "If they can watch from their cars, that would be great. Their actions affect the health of our community, so people really need to think about what they do and the effects it could have on the community as a whole."
Clusters
A total of eight active clusters in the county have been attributed to the following locations:
Colleges and Universities: 1 active cluster, 112 total cases, 28 active cases, 0 deaths
K-12 Schools: 3 active clusters, 41 total cases, 14 active cases, 0 deaths
Gatherings: 1 active cluster, 6 total cases, 2 active cases, 0 deaths
Long-Term Care Facility: 1 active cluster, 2 cases, 0 deaths
Healthcare Facilities: 2 active clusters, 18 total cases, 11 active cases, 0 deaths
On Monday, Kansas added a record-setting 5,920 new coronavirus cases (as well as 15 deaths and 71 new hospitalizations) in its first update since Friday, pushing the statewide total to 103,553 since the outbreak started. According to the KDHE’s COVID dashboard, nearly 38% of the state’s ICU beds are available, while 80% of the state’s ventilators are available.
At last count, the state has tested a total of 689,982 people with 586,429 negatives for an overall monthly positive test rate of 20.1%.
(1) comment
Why isn't there a limit for how many people can be in a store. Walmart was packed last weekend like life is normal there is no way it is right for them to allow large crowds of people the store and than place restrictions on other stores.
