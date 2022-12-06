Patricia June Rhoads, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away on December 4, 2022, in her home. She was 72 years old.
Patricia was born in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, on September 11, 1950, the daughter of Clifford Cook and Violet E. (Potter) Cook. She married Randall Dean Rhoads Sr. in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, on September 28, 1968, and moved to Long Beach, California where Randy was in the military. After four years, they returned to Emporia, Kansas, where they continued to grow their family. He passed away on April 19, 2014, in Topeka, Kansas. Patricia began her career at Dolly Madison, where she retired after 35 years. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Dial (Troy) of Emporia, Kansas; brothers, Jerry Gonzales (Brenda) of Michigan, Jeff Cook (Regina) of Texas, Kevin Cook (Sheila) of Oklahoma, Tom Cook (Gayle) of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas; grandchildren, Tylor Preeo (Autumn), Ashlynn Hanna (Cody), Samantha Mezquite (John), Aerial Coppola (Michael), Storm Dial, Jaxon Dial, Mattingly Bohart; great-grandchildren, Carson, Riley and Sophie Hanna; Isabella and Amelia Coppola; Kayden and Khloe Justus; and two great-grandchildren due in 2023; and great-god-child, Andy Perez. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Randall Dean Rhoads Jr.; grandson, Austin Dean Rhoads; and many other loved ones.
Patricia loved her family dearly. She loved playing video games with her grandchildren. Patricia had a green thumb, and enjoyed gardening. She also loved to cook. Patricia was a very strong and admirable woman. Her guidance and advice will be missed greatly.
Cremation is planned with visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M., Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Bowyer Community Building, 2700 W Highway 50, Emporia, KS. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, December 9, 2022 at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Cottonwood Falls, KS. A memorial fund has been established with the Emporia All Veterans Memorial and the Emporia Friends of the Zoo. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.