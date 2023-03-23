The Station, located at 402 Merchant St., will close this weekend. The announcement was made on Facebook Thursday afternoon.
"We want preface this post by saying how much we have loved being supported by this community," the post began. "There have been so many great people that we have gotten to see every week and wonderful memories made at The Station. We are grateful for an amazing team that has persevered when times got tough and made coming in to work fun and enjoyable!"
The Station, owned by Marie Haba, opened in Oct. 2021. The post that the decision to close did not come easily, but was made so Haba could spend more time with her children and grandchildren.
"She has worked hard being present at every event, and every weekend we are open," they said. "We don’t want this news to sadden you! We have sold the building and exciting changes are coming! Come out and support us for our last Thursday taco night, our last Friday, and finally The Comedy Show on our last night! We’re running specials all weekend long!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.