Mary L. Ayers was born to Dennis L. Henricks and Louise (Adams) Henricks on December 31, 1949 in Fort Hood, Texas. She passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 surrounded by family. She died after a long struggle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
Mary married Kenneth W. Nail on September 24, 1966 and they had three children, Marcy Misak, Aimee Keeley and Jeffery Nail. Jeffery passed away from cancer on November 7, 2005. Mary and Kenneth divorced in 1971. She married the love of her life, James P. Ayers on June 25, 1983 and they celebrated 40 years of marriage this year.
Mary worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years and retired April 24, 2014. She worked in labor and delivery for the better part of her career which was the work she loved.
Mary is survived by her husband, Jake of the home; daughters, Marcy (Cory) Misak and Aimee (Craig) Keeley; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Bill Henricks; and sister, Louise Notson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jeffery Nail.
Cremation will take place.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, with Pastor Rob Clausen officiating, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral home, Cottonwood Falls. Inurnment will follow in Bazaar Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to ESU Foundation for the Nursing Program, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
