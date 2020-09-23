Lyon County's active COVID-19 cases dropped to 50 for the first time since July 18, Wednesday afternoon, as 12 new recoveries were recorded by Public Health officials.
Five new positives were also reported, bringing the county's total number of cases since March to 1,036. Overall, there have been 952 recoveries and 33 deaths. There were an additional three death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
While Wednesday's update brought a drop in active cases, there was a sharp increase in hospitalizations. Eight people were listed as hospitalized Wednesday, up from just four earlier in the week.
Clusters remain active in long-term care, colleges and universities and schools.
Long-term care accounted for two active cases out of 160 total infections. There have been 24 deaths, plus three pending review associated with the cluster.
Colleges and Universities now account for two active clusters with 62 total cases and 12 active cases.
There is one active cluster associated with school with two active cases out of five total infections.
As of Wednesday afternoon, KDHE reported 55,226 positive cases across the state and 621 deaths.
KDHE is monitoring 211 active clusters across the state. Sixty-six of those are at long-term care facilities.
