Current and former Chase County residents know the historic elementary school in Cottonwood Falls as a place of fond memories. From “first day of school” pictures with moms and dads to “last day of school” tears, and everything in between, the old school has a story to tell.
“We are saving Chase County history,” says Lee Anne Coester, Chairman of the Chase County Old School Development District board. “Too often, old schools such as ours become a blight; we are working hard to prevent that from happening. With the support of our community, the four square blocks — 7-plus acres — of the 1904 school will, instead, become a vibrant community center.”
“A series of meetings demonstrated the passion of locals to see this building preserved,” continued Coester. “Repurposing this beautiful old building will benefit everyone in our community — it will channel those feelings of nostalgia into a structure that will continue to be used for many generations.”
The plan is to develop the school into a center that will provide opportunities for all ages. Possibilities include an air conditioned/heated space for walking; a performance stage; a gym for basketball and volleyball tournaments; a space for gymnastics classes; a multi-use kitchen/teen hangout; community gardens; a soccer field; event space for weddings, family reunions, and large community gatherings; business spaces; craft fair/antique show/car show with indoor and shaded outdoor displays; concerts; and endless other dreams.
Six months ago the organizing group paid $5,000 in earnest money to save the property from auction. Now the July 1 deadline to make the first payment and actually purchase the building looms. Coester states, “We can’t get loans or grants until we own the building and we can’t own the building without that money; kind of a 'Catch-22.' We are really counting on donations to make this purchase and cover initial insurance, utilities, and upkeep expenses.”
The Chase County Old School Development District Board of Directors asks the community to join them in support of this project with a tax-deductible contribution. Send or bring donations to Citizens State Bank, 235 Broadway, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845, payable to the Chase County Old School Development District.
Alternatively, donations can be made payable to the Emporia Community Foundation and sent to ECF at 527 Commercial, Ste B, Emporia, KS 66801, with CCOSDD in the memo. Those interested in donating personal property can call the Emporia Community Foundation at (620) 342-9304 for details. One may also donate through PayPal by giving to oldschooldevelopmentdistrict@gmail.com.
Board members of the Chase County Old School Development District are Chairman, Dr. Lee Anne Coester, educational consultant, great grand-daughter of William McNee, the school board treasurer when the school was built; Vice-Chair Chris Carathers, Cottonwood Falls Councilman; Treasurer Kelly Johnson, mechanical engineer, property development co-owner; Alison Johnson, property development co-owner, artist; Recording Secretary Susan Alexander, Funeral Director; Mike Schmidt, P.E., President of Schmidt Engineering Consultants; Amanda Collins, current School District staff; Elena Rettiger Lincoln, attorney and education consultant, member of Strong City Preservation Alliance, great grand-daughter of David Rettiger, builder of the Cottonwood Falls Grade School and many other local stone structures; Wade Coester, President of a local artists’ coop; Justin Garr, general contractor, President of the Strong City Council, member of the Strong City Preservation Alliance, Pioneer Bluffs board treasurer; and Gwen Runde, owner and funeral director of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home. Advisory Board Members are Christy Davis, historic preservationist and Jenn Laird, business consultant.
For information, contact any Board member. Lee Anne Coester can be reached at 620-340-9634 or oldschooldevelopmentdistrict@gmail.com. “Like” the Chase County Old School Development District on Facebook to follow and share memorable photos and stories from the school’s past and to be informed of upcoming events.
The Chase County Old School Development District is preserving history and creating opportunities though a mission to save the built history of the old school and maintain neighborhood integrity by cultivating community engagement, developing opportunities, and ensuring fiscal sustainability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.