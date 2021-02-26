The bottom of the net was an elusive quarry for the Spartan boys in their 48-32 home loss to Seaman Friday night.
Emporia shot just 32% (12 of 37) from the floor, 27% (4 of 15) from long distance and 29% (4 of 14) from the foul stripe in a game that Spartan head coach Beau Welch thought they had positioned themselves to be more competitive in.
“We told our guys before the game that if we can hold [Seaman] to upper 40s to low 50s, we thought we had a good shot,” Welch said. “We put them at 48. We just really struggled to hold up to our end at the offensive end.”
The game began auspiciously for the Spartans, as they turned over the ball on five of their first seven possessions. However, their defense kept the Vikings within striking distance, so that when the shots started falling -- which they did, initially -- the Spartans were able to take a 13-12 lead after one quarter.
Emporia shot 6 of 9 from the floor in the first period, but something changed after that and the Spartans only managed to hit six more baskets in the final three quarters.
“I think, honestly, we just started missing shots,” Welch said. “I thought we ran good offense. We had so many good looks. We moved the ball, threw the extra pass and found the open man. They just really struggled to put it through the hoop. … If we could shoot the ball just a halfway decent percentage tonight, I like where we were.”
The second quarter proved to be decisive as the Vikings outscored the Spartans 13-3 to turn a one-point first-period deficit into a nine-point halftime lead.
Emporia played Seaman closer in the third quarter, only being outscored 11-10, but the Spartans were never able to convert enough on offense to mount a comeback effort.
For the most part, the Spartans’ defense held Seaman in check, only allowing them to go a slightly better 39% (19 of 49) from the floor. The key differences were that the Vikings had more success creating second-chance opportunities, scoring from the foul stripe (7 of 7) and taking care of the ball (five turnovers compared to Emporia’s 13).
The loss dropped Emporia to 8-12 in its regular-season finale. The Spartans will have a shot at a rematch with Seaman in the first round of sub-state in Topeka on Wednesday.
“There’s some little things we need to do a better job of,” Welch said about preparing for Seaman again next week. “I think we’ve got to play with a little chip on our shoulder offensively and be able to step up and hit some shots to give ourselves a chance.”
Friday night was more than likely the last time seven seniors would play on their home floor: Charles Snyder, Hunter Hines, Skyler Stewart, Chance Gilpin, Cameron Corum, Gavin Hoelting and Camden Kirmer.
“All seven of them, they embrace their role, whatever their role is, they embrace it to the max,” Welch said. “Whether it’s Charles, being a scorer and a leader in that aspect, all the way down to Gavin Hoelting, coming off our bench and not getting a lot of minutes. Gavin Hoelting’s as good a practice player as there is and brings it every day there.
“All seven guys are models of consistency. Every single day, we know what we’re going to get from them. It’s going to be great effort. They’re going to be coached well, they’re going to be good teammates. We never have to worry about them ever. And what more can you say about a large group like that?”
SEAMAN -- 12; 13; 11; 12; -- 48
EMPORIA -- 13; 3; 10; 6; -- 32
Seaman -- Henry (15, 5-11), Stallbaumer (8, 3-7), Davis (8, 4-9), Hyman (8, 3-6), Bonner (5, 2-7), Brewer (2, 1-3), Gormley (2, 1-1), Kobuszewski (0, 0-2), Stuewe (0, 0-3). FG: 19-49. 3-pt: 3-18. FT: 7-7. TO: 5.
Emporia -- Snyder (17, 6-17), Gilpin (7, 2-5), Leeds (4, 2-7), Stewart (2, 1-2), Corum (2, 1-1), Ortega (0, 0-1), Kirmer (0, 0-1), Hines (0, 0-4). FG: 12-37. 3-pt: 4-15. FT: 4-14. TO: 13.
