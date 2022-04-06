Chase County Junior-Senior High School Music Director David Magana is singing the praises of his students. Magana in his first year of teaching at the school has three students preparing to attend band vocal regionals on Saturday, April 9.
Abbey Vega, Sophia Glanville and Nora Budke, all seniors, recently participated in teh Flint Hills League Band Vocal and placed very well. Their performances have given them the opportunity to proceed to Regionals.
“All three of them did very well,” Magana said. “Flint Hills League is kind of a practice run for them. They competed against other schools in our league.”
The practice run landed Vega a 1 rating which is outstanding for her vocal solo. Glanville was also awarded a 1 rating on both her vocal and trombone solos. And Budke was given a 2 rating, which is excellent on her vocal and flute solos. The judges give the students their ratings and comments but Magana says they also provide feedback which is helpful as the students continue to prepare for Regionals.
“The judges listen and give them a rating and comments but they also interact with the students and give them feedback,” Magana said. “It is helpful for them to have that interaction as they move forward.”
The students will now participate in Regionals on April 9. Depending on the ratings they receive they may move forward to State competition which is slated for April 30.
“Thankfully, I have kids who are committed to music,” Magana said. “They have taken the time to practice outside the school day, after school and during seminar. They are a good group of kids.”
