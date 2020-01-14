Jennifer Lynn Bowman of Topeka passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home. She was 65.
Jenny was born on September 13, 1954 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Al and Betty Bowman. Jenny was raised in Emporia and earned a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education and a Masters degree in Counseling and Guidance from Emporia State University. Jenny was a career educator and taught and counseled in schools at Fort Leavenworth, at U.S. Army Bases in Germany, and in Topeka. Jenny retired in Topeka a few years ago.
Her parents precede Jenny in death. Surviving family members include sisters, Barbara Ann of Commerce City, Colorado, and Rebecca Jane (Rich) Naff of Lakewood, Colorado; brothers, Steve (Becki) of Arlington, Texas, and Brad (Lisa) of Houston, Texas. Jenny had seven nieces and nephews and nearly forty cousins from her large extended family.
Jenny loved KU basketball and her dachshund, Toby. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alden and Betty Bowman Scholarship fund at Emporia State or the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.
Cremation has taken place with interment at Maplewood Memorial Lawn in Emporia.
