Two men are behind bars in Lyon County on identity theft charges. One is accused of stealing the identities of more than 100 people.
Jail records indicate James Robert Jones, 37, and Jordan Phillips, 26, were arrested Sunday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol apparently was involved in the arrests.
A complaint filed by prosecutors claim Jones had “tax documentation, Social Security information,” as well as credit card and bank account details on more than 100 individuals.
Phillips is accused of trying to transfer or buy the personal identifying information of between one and three specific people. The Gazette is not naming them..
Both may have attempted to use the information to commit fraud in an amount less than $100,000.
While numerous people may have been affected, Jones and Phillips each face a single count of identity theft at this point.
But Phillips faces an additional charge of taking marijuana inside the Lyon County Jail.
Kansas Department of Corrections records indicate Jones has been on parole, after serving four years in prison for identity theft and other charges in Sedgwick County. Phillips has no record of prior offenses.
Jones and Phillips are scheduled to make their first appearances in court Wednesday afternoon.
(1) comment
Charge that scumbag for the 100 crimes ,one at a time..........he should never see freedom again...........
