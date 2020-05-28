While the 15th annual Garmin Dirty Kanza has been postponed to Sept. 12, DK Promotions and Life Time have rolled out some different ways to continue the celebration of the Flint Hills this weekend.
"The official state motto of Kansas is the Latin phrase 'Ad Astra Per Aspera' which translates 'To the Stars Through Difficulty,'" they said in a written release. "The motto refers not only to the pioneering spirit of the early settlers, but also is a reference to the seven-year struggle to make the Territory of Kansas a state. Wow, how powerful given our current climate. And with that, through the stars and space (and really...technology) we bring you a week of Dirty Kanza - Ad Astra Edition."
DK - Ad Astra Edition features a number of virtual events including rides, clean-ups and even an online version of the popular expo.
The expo can be found by registering for free at dk-experiences.mykajabi.com/offers/vxFVrbLE/checkout. It is open now through Friday.
On Saturday, DK invites people to dedicate some time for some #DIYGravel.
"We’re partnering with multiple-time DK winner Ted King and his DIY Gravel initiative to help you create a DK experience right outside your front door," DK Promotions said. "Design a route equivalent to the distance you would have raced/ridden at DK."
Participants are encourages to "#BringYourOwnSnacks" and upload a file of their race to King's DIY page. Participants will be entered to win prizes from DK partners. Use the hashtag #DIYgravel on Instagram.
Sunday, locals are invited to help out with the Klean Kanza! initiative.
"Each year following Dirty Kanza, our team scours the Flint Hills for trash and waste left behind," they said. "Littering is never okay on race-day, but it’s our goal to leave these hills cleaner than the way we found them. In the past, we’ve even recycled old mattresses and couches (not the chaise) out on course. We’re guessing those weren’t left behind from our riders."
People are invited to come out and pick up waste while committing to a ride in their local communities.
"Tag us on Instagram with the hashtag #KleanKanza and a picture of your trash, and you’ll be entered to win a prize package from our friends at GU Energy," they said. "For you local Emporians and Lyon County residents, we will have a recycling and trash container available at the DK HQ, 11 W. 8th Ave. Anyone that drops off a full bag of trash (or more) can take home a box of GU Energy. Let’s all work together to make our backyard playgrounds just a little cleaner. It’s the least we can do."
More information and registration for virtual events can be found at dirtykanza.com/dirty-kanza-ad-astra-edition.
"We know the world is a pretty weird place right now," the DK team said. "We would love nothing more than to come together as one big, giant gravel community for finish line hugs, beers, and war stories, but while that’s on hold, we invite you to hang with us in the best way we know how. Let’s ride our bikes, tell stories, have a brew, and revel in all the things that brought us here in the first place. Together, but separate."
