The Emporia Gazette
Three new positives and 14 recoveries were added to the county’s totals during Lyon County Public Health’s Monday data report.
There are now 108 active cases in the county.
Overall, there have been 3,927 positives since March including 3,746 recoveries and 73 deaths. There are currently five deaths pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
There is currently one person hospitalized.
Statewide, there have been 282,960 cases from 105 counties with 4,197 deaths reported as of 9 a.m. Monday. There have been 8,749 of 136,679 cases that have been hospitalized.
To see more information, visit the COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.