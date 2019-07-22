Bruce Davis Construction of Emporia began demolition of the former Long John Silver's restaurant at 1928 W. Sixth Ave. began Monday morning.
In March, Emporia Zoning Director Joe Foster said Cotti Foods was approved for a variance to tear down the building and build a new, 3,000-square-foot building — which will be a Wendy's restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.