GREAT BEND - Harold Edmund “Edd” Jackson, 68, passed away April 15, 2020, at his home in Olpe. He was born on July 7th, 1951, in Kansas City, MO. He grew up on a ranch in the Flint Hills of Greenwood County Kan., the son of Harry “Hap” & Kathryn (Palmer) Jackson.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Jon Brudvig and Pastor Barbara Jones presiding. A private graveside inurnment will take place in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 Patton Road, Great Bend, Kansas 67530.
