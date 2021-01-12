Council Grove — A slow start doomed the Northern Heights boys at Council Grove Friday night, as they fell 66-46 in Flint Hills League action.
The Wildcats did not make their first field goal until there were two minutes left in the first quarter, and by that point they were already down 18-1.
That first shot was a 3-pointer made by junior Braden Heins. Less than a minute later, Heins raced down the court off a Council Grove turnover and threw down a dunk, which drew the players on the Northern Heights bench to their feet.
Wildcat head coach Jacob Lang said that Heins’ dunk, which was followed up by Zeke Ball drawing an offensive foul on Council Grove’s Koen Hula, brought new energy to his team.
“That energy from that dunk and that charge was a turning point and you could see it in the guys, in the way they played, in the way they hustled, in the way they worked,” Lang said. “You could definitely see that renewed energy and so I think that was the difference.”
However, every time Northern Heights made a surge, the Braves responded. Juniors Kellen Marshall and Hunter Brintle proved they were not shy about taking long jumpers, burying multiple 3-pointers from NBA distances. Meanwhile, fellow junior Hula dominated the paint.
“Those three — 55 (Marshall), zero (Hula) and 10 (Hadyn Bieling) — have started since they were freshmen, so that’s just that experience factor that they have,” Lang said. “And then when 20 (Brintle) is hitting like he’s shooting, it’s just hard to beat.”
The Braves built their lead to as many as 22 in the first half and ultimately went to the locker room on top 36-19.
But Northern Heights proved persistent in the third quarter, shooting 8 of 14 in that period after going 5 of 21 in the first half.
Lang attributed this second half improvement to his team’s continuous work ethic, even in the face of adversity.
“The one thing about this team is that they are pretty resilient,” he said. “They’re tough. They’re not going to give up, they’re not going to give in, they’re not going to quit, and so they just kept their eyes and they just kept working.”
However, while they drew within 13 points multiple times, the Wildcats’ defense was never able to slow down the Council Grove offense, which went 27 of 61 (44%) from the floor.
“We had guys standing on the 3-point line and [Council Grove was] five feet behind it and making shots,” Lang said. “When they saw that first one go in and the second one go in, it’s just that shooter’s mentality.”
The Braves also dominated the offensive and defensive glass, creating 13 more shot attempts for themselves than the Wildcats managed.
Northern Heights finished the game shooting 16 of 48 (33%) and was led in scoring by Heins with 13, Darrett King with nine and Zeke Ball and Kolden Ryberg with eight each.
Four Braves finished in double figures. Marshall led the way with 19 points. Hula added 16, Brintle scored 15 and sophomore Gavin Mills had 11.
Lang was pleased with the way his team was able to bounce back after trailing 18-1, but said that his squad was not capable of overcoming arid stretches like that.
“We can’t have those [18] to one runs,” he said. “It happened to us a lot last year and we were able to recover from it. We just don’t quite have the horses this year to recover from those kinds of situations.”
With the loss, the Wildcats fell to 0-7 on the season. They are set to return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 12, as they take on the West Franklin Falcons at home.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS — 8; 11; 19; 8; — 46
COUNCIL GROVE — 21; 15; 17; 13; — 66
Northern Heights — Heins (20, 5-14), King (9, 3-5), Ball (8, 2-7), Ryberg (8, 3-10), Campbell (5, 2-7), Massey (2, 1-2), Pringle (1, 0-2).
Council Grove — Marshall (19, 7-10), Hula (16, 7-16), Brintle (15, 6-7), Mills (11, 5-5), Bieling (5, 2-8), Bolen (0, 0-1), Lindley (0, 0-2), Brooks (0, 0-1), Buchman (0, 0-1), Veh (0, 0-1).
