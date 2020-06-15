One horrified father is walking from Wichita to Topeka to raise awareness about Emergency Safety Intervention (ESI) in schools, attached to an incident that happened to his son.
Michael Swapsy Sr. received a phone call one day in late February from his child's elementary school principal saying his son, Michael Swapsy Jr., was in handcuffs. The child, 8 years old at the time, was reported to have been hitting and spitting staff after his ADHD was triggered and escalated in his special needs classroom.
This last school year, Swapsy Jr. had an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) for his ADHD. He was enrolled in a Positive Behavior Setting (PBS) classroom with one teacher, four paraeducators and seven students. There is a partition in the classroom for in-school suspensions, de-escalation situations and time-outs. Swapsy Jr. had previous behavior issues in school, and the way the issues have been addressed with the school resource officer and PBS teacher is not the way Swapsy Sr. and many of his supporters believe the situation should have been addressed.
The tipping point for these issues involved Swapsy Jr. working on classwork when the timer for completing an assignment went off. The timer is a trigger for Swapsy Jr., and though it did not specifically state that in his IEP, it was previously discussed with the teacher. The situation escalated from there.
”The reason that Michael got upset was not because of the timer,” Swapsy Sr. said. “It’s because the teacher and the staff was treating Michael different, because one of his classmates hadn’t completed their work, but they let him go to his special. Michael is very smart. He’s very articulate. And he’s like, ‘If you’re not making him finish his work, then I’m not finishing mine either, and I’ll get the timer out of my face.’”
From that point forward, the situation escalated to Swapsy Jr. hitting and spitting on staff. The teacher called in the school resource officer who, according to Swapsy Sr., handcuffed Swapsy Jr. and put a spit mask on him in the partitioned area of the classroom. Later, the handcuffs were removed, and Swapsy Jr.’s hands were restrained with another tie.
“Spitting and hitting staff, okay, that still doesn’t justify handcuffs,” Swapsy Sr. said. “With de-escalation, all you have to do is talk to Michael reasonably. Michael has never spit on anyone in our home. Michael has never hit, with respect [to] me or my wife … This child is not the child at home.”
He described the officer as 6.5-feet tall and 300 pounds, and Swapsy Sr. doesn’t understand how this man could not be able to control and handle his son.
After a couple of days of Swapsy Jr. complaining about arm pain, his dad took him to the doctor. The doctor told him that Swapsy Jr. had muscle strain. Since the incident, Swapsy Sr. has also noticed an increase in anxiety and fear in his son. Swapsy Jr. now sleeps with his parents about every other night. Not knowing exactly how to help his son, Swapsy Sr. decided to start walking to the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka to raise awareness.
“I don’t know what else to do but what I’m doing now,” he said.
Swapsy Sr. has reached out to Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, NAACP and others via social media and email about the incident, ESI and racial equality. Swapsy Jr. is one of two African American students in Explorer Elementary School, and though it is not presented as a racial issue, it is impossible to look at the situation through all lenses without a racial lens. Swapsy Sr. has not received any replies from the larger parties yet but is still expanding his advocacy in every direction he can. He has also reached out to several attorneys in the Wichita area, but he said because the superintendent’s brother is an attorney in the area, and because of the social network surrounding the school district, they claim the issue to be a conflict of interest, and Swapsy Sr. has been unable to receive legal help.
“With not being able to get any help and the guilt I feel as a father, though I know I’m not guilty for what happened to my son, I still feel like somedays, ‘Was there something else I could have done?’” he said.
After speaking with the superintendent, the chief of police for the Goddard School District and the Wichita Police, it was concluded that there was not enough evidence to press charges against the teacher.
“Even if a kid is bad, there’s a difference in managing a situation when a kid is bad and treating someone like a criminal, treating someone less than human,” Robert Johnson, senior pastor at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Wichita, said. “That’s the issue that I see happening here, and I’ve heard so many stories like this as a pastor.”
Johnson, Damon Walker with Black Lives Matter Topeka and ally Vincent Cunningham all met with Swapsy Sr. at his stop at the Grand Central Hotel in Cottonwood Falls. They spoke of Swapsy Sr.’s trek as a platform to raise awareness for both the specific incident and the issue of police involvement in schools.
“I see it happen more with minority kids, but I see it happen with a lot of kids — kids that don’t fit the mold or that they might deem as bad kids,” Johnson said.
“We are beginning to see this more often than not, which is where Black Lives Matter comes into play here,” Walker said. “It is time that we start looking at each one of these small issues before we have a black man or a black woman laying in the street dead.”
To teach children that this is not the way life should be be is a lesson worth pursuing. When a child thinks that getting in trouble directly results in going to jail, “you create a chain of thought that is detrimental to that child’s advancement in life, where a school should be a comfort zone for a child,” Walker said. “Any time that you place an 8-year-old child in handcuffs, it is traumatizing, and there’s no other word for that.”
“When that happens, you now have this young, black male who has grown up with ... a fear of encountering a police officer, and now, years later, you have one who’s being pulled over, and he runs, and we have a situation like the Dominique White situation in Topeka, where we had a young man being brutally gunned down by the police.”
Johnson, Walker and Cunningham, along with local and collected allies, will meet at the Capitol on Friday to rally in support of Swapsy Jr. and to present a need for ESI reform.
Swapsy Sr. walks roughly 12 miles per day and plans to make it to Topeka to host the rally Friday.
So far, Swapsy Sr. said his walk has been thoroughly enjoyable because of the people he has met along the way.
One day, Swapsy Sr. froze his Camelback water pack completely, and it was not melting quickly enough for him to drink. He came across a pleasant mailbox and decided to walk up the lane and knock on the front door. He was greeted with hospitality, cold water and new supporters.
Swapsy Sr. continues to collect support and friends along the way. One fellow with whom he spoke during his walk ran into Swapsy Sr. again at the grocery store later that day. Swapsy needed a ride to his hotel, because he was so exhausted, and that new friend happily obliged.
From Cottonwood Falls, he stopped in Emporia on Sunday and enjoyed a stay at the Gufler Mansion. Swapsy would like to speak to the governor not only about what happened to his son but about ESI reform in schools.
Swapsy Sr. left for his walk June 9 and will arrive in Topeka Thursday evening. On the Monday before he left, Swapsy Sr. said he was crying as his two sons started hugging him, telling him he is the best dad in the world.
“I gotta keep going no matter what happens,” Swapsy Sr. said, adding that Michael says he’s sorry that his dad has to go through this, and his dad assures him that he has nothing to be sorry for.
To stay connected with Swapsy Sr.’s walk, including live-stream videos and stories from his walk, and to support Swapsy Jr., follow Michael Swapsy on Facebook.
