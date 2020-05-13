Lyon County and seven other Kansas state district courts began processing new marriage license applications Wednesday.
District courts in Barton, Leavenworth, Miami, Pawnee, Reno, Saline, and Thomas counties were also among the courts able to process the applications.
Applicants must call a court to begin the process. The issuing process does not require in-person contact.
Ten courts have been processing marriage licenses using this new process since April 20.
Courts that will issue marriage licenses
People who live in Johnson, Sedgwick, Shawnee, or Wyandotte county will get their marriage licenses through the district court in their county:
Johnson County District Court — Olathe — 913-715-3428
Sedgwick County District Court — Wichita — 316-660-5900
Shawnee County District Court — Topeka — 785-251-6362
Wyandotte County District Court — Kansas City — 913-573-2834
People who live in other counties will now be able to choose from 14 court locations to get a marriage license:
Lyon County District Court — Emporia — 620-341-3280
Barton County District Court — Great Bend — 620-793-1856
Crawford County District Court — Pittsburg — 620-231-0380
Douglas County District Court — Lawrence — 785-832-5256
Ellis County District Court — Hays — 785-628-9415
Finney County District Court — Garden City — 620-271-6120
Ford County District Court — Dodge City — 620-227-4609
Harvey County District Court — Newton — 316-284-6890
Leavenworth County District Court — Leavenworth — 913-684-0700
Miami County District Court — Paola — 913-294-3326
Pawnee County District Court — Larned — 620-285-6937
Reno County District Court — Hutchinson — 620-694-2956
Saline County District Court — Salina — 785-309-5831
Thomas County District Court — Colby — 785-460-4540
Courts will receive applications by encrypted email or mail
Marriage license paperwork requires the applicant to provide a photo identification that includes personally identifiable information, such as date of birth, Social Security number, or driver’s license number. To protect this information, courts will begin an encrypted email exchange with the applicant through which the applicant will return completed paperwork.
If an applicant does not have email, courts will also send and receive paperwork by U.S. mail.
Fulfilling the oath requirement
Marriage license applicants previously were required to appear in person in the clerk of court’s office to swear an oath that includes affirming:
they are of lawful age to marry or have necessary consent to marry;
are not related in degrees prohibited by law; and
no legal reason exists why they should not marry.
Under the new process, applicants will make this affirmation on paper.
Prior marriage license applications will not be processed
If a person submitted a marriage license application before courts closed to in-person contact on March 18, and the marriage license was not issued, the person will need to submit a new application to a court issuing marriage licenses using this new process. This applies even if the earlier application was submitted to a court that will now issue marriage licenses, and it is to ensure all requirements are met.
State courts slowly expanding operations
On May 1 the chief justice issued six new administrative orders to provide updated direction to state courts and court users as the state slowly reopens following a plan outlined by the governor April 30.
Under these orders, courts will gradually increase the number and types of service delivered to the people of Kansas.
State courts have been operating in a limited capacity since March 18 under earlier Supreme Court orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Courts initially were restricted to only essential functions, but they were later permitted to perform additional functions to the extent local resources and circumstances allowed.
For a complete list of judicial branch actions in response to the novel coronavirus, visit Kansas Courts Response to COVID-19.
