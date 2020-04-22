The City of Emporia is in good financial shape for the coming months ahead, according to a report heard by the Emporia City Commission Wednesday morning.
The commission met virtually via Zoom and the meeting was streamed live on Facebook.
The report was Greg Vahrenberg, managing director for Raymond James and Associates, who has worked with the city as a financial consultant for more than 20 years. The report comes as the city is bracing for the coming economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A lot of cities are looking at their financial condition, fund balances, the cash that they have and how much of a financial impact they can stand," he said, adding that Emporia's debt profile was favorable at this point.
Vahrenberg said the city's efforts to maintain reserves over the last 10 - 15 years has put it in a much better position heading into the unknown, a point which City of Emporia Finance Director Janet Harrouff explained in an interview with The Emporia Gazette after the meeting.
"The financial situation for the City of Emporia really is in good shape," she said. "They implemented minimum reserve requirements about 15 years ago and as of the end of 2019, all but one fund was meeting those reserve requirements. Because we have those reserves and all of our funds are in good financial position, we have a good start for the issues that are going on right now."
Harrouff said the declines in sales tax and revenues — which began in March and will not be reflected in city reporting until May — will be better weathered because of the funds in the city's reserves. Adjustments will be made to the current budget as well, she said.
She said the city is still looking at what adjustments are necessary and what projects may need to be put on hold.
"It's an evolving situation because we can speculate what is happening out there due to all of the closures, but until we actually see some numbers all we can really do right now is guesstimate," Harrouff said. "We have done that until we have a plan in place, but we don't know what it's going to be with our March sales tax numbers until the end of May."
^Stormwater runoff requirements
Commissioners also heard a report on a new Kansas Water Pollution Control Permit and Authorization to Discharge which was issued under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System. The permit gives the city the authority to discharge its stormwater from city limits, but increases the requirements for best management practices and surface water monitoring performance and compliance.
The permit is running on a point-based system through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
^Lift stations
Public Works Director Dean Grant also discussed amended options for replacement and rehabilitation projects of lift station nos. 1 (located at 1836 Merchant St.), 2 (located at 1304 East St.), 5 (located at 1042 Whilden St.), and 15 (located at 99 B Cherokee Ln.)
Grant previously came to commissioners in February with the project, which at the time came in with a $3.6 million price tag. The new project has narrowed the scope to include only the most essential and necessary improvements at this time.
A full list of proposed options can be found on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting at www.emporia-kansas.gov/index.php/city-commission.
