TOPEKA — A lot of things went right for the Emporia High girls on Tuesday night in their contest at Highland Park.
The Spartans had a lot to do with that, too.
EHS scored a season-high total in points and shot 58 percent from the floor in a 59-27 win over the Scots.
“They’re playing stronger, they’re playing a faster tempo, the ball doesn’t stick, they know where they’re going to be,” EHS Head Coach Carolyn Dorsey said of her girls. “They’re starting to fire on multiple cylinders and we want to keep that momentum going with them.”
Things sparked early on for E-High, but never truly faded. Gracie Gilipin scored a season-best 17 points, while Mya Tovar added 13 from the post. Overall, E-High was 9-for-15 from 3-point range.
“We’re shooting better because we’re (playing better) on defense, finally,” Dorsey said. “That’s the biggest difference that we’ve seen in the second half so far is that we’re the aggressors, we’re not on our heels. When we’re the aggressors ... I think we’re pretty good shooters. It all starts from their attack mode, I think their mindset is different and I’m very proud of the progress that they’ve made so far.”
Much of that defensive prowess on display came from a pair of younger guards in Allie Baker and Isabel Garcia, who had the distinction of having to match up against Highland Park’s Dariauna Carter, who scored 17 points but had to work hard to earn them.
“They face-guarded the Carter girl the whole game,” Dorsey said. “Thirty-two minutes of face-guarding, that’s hard to do. Those two were exuding toughness in terms of that. They were getting clipped on screens, they’re running around the whole time and they made her work. That was the biggest difference is that we were able to do that.”
Still, the Scots leaned heavily on their starters, who remained on the court for the entirety of the first half and saw very little time on the sideline after the break either.
First-year head coach Sanetra Jackson only used seven in the contest, but Dorsey still admired what she saw across the way.
“They were a nice, respectable opponent and I think (Jackson) is doing really (well) with them,” Dorsey said.
E-High won’t have much time to celebrate its fourth Centennial League win of the season. It will be returning to Topeka on Thursday for a makeup match against Seaman.
“Thursday will be a Challenge,” Dorsey said. “We’re a better team than when we played them last year. The girls are playing with confidence and have some momentum. If we can emulate how we played tonight ... we’ve got a shot. I think we match up pretty well. What I saw from Allie and Isabel tonight, if they can do that on (Camryn) Turner, I think we can give them some fits.”
The forward progression the Spartans have displayed of late, in Dorsey’s eyes, have been massively encouraging, so the next battle will go a long way to see how much the Spartans can maintain.
“I don’t think we’re completely around the corner,” she said. “But we’re stepping in that right direction and I think this will be a good test to see where we’re really at.”
EHS 17 19 17 6 — 59
HPHS 10 6 4 7 — 27
Emporia (7-5, 4-2) — Gilpin 5-11 3-4 17, Christensen 3-3 0-0 6, Baker 3-3 0-0 8, Breshears 2-4 0-0 6, Tovar 5-6 3-4 13, Chapman 2-6 0-0 4, Garcia 1-3 0-2 2, Adams 1-3 0-0 3, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, Snyder 0-0 0-0 0, Gutierrez 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-40 6-10 59.
Highland Park (4-9, 1-6) — Hobbs 0-4 0-0 0, Washington 1-8 002 2, I. Carter 0-4 0-0 0, D. Carter 7-16 1-1 17, Taylor 4-10 0-0 8, Shutts 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-43 1-3 27.
3-point goals — Emporia 9-15 (Gilpin 4-6, Baker 2-2, Breshears 2-4, Adams 1-2, Stewart 0-1); Highland Park 2-16 (D. Carter 2-9, Hobbs 0-3, Washington 0-2, I. Carter 0-2). Total fouls — Emporia 9, Highland Park 10. Fouled out — none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.