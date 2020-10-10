Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Drug possession, 1100 Mechanic St., 8:15 a.m.
Pedestrian hit and run, 300 W. 12th Ave., 8:23 a.m.
Investigative case, Within city limits, 8:41 a.m.
Activity warrant, 1000 Exchange St., 8:42 a.m.
Non-injury accident, E. 12th Ave. and Market St., 12:20 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, Information redacted
Investigative case, E. 12th Ave. and Sylvan St., 5:06 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, Information redacted
Friday
Traffic stop, 1500 Industrial Road, 12:23 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Lost property, Within city limits, 11:03 a.m.
Lost property, Within city limits, 3:15 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Road L and Road 240, Emporia, 6:31 p.m.
Friday
Non-injury accident, 400 Broad Ave., Hartford, 7:09 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Criminal damage, 800 Congress St., 12:42 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
