State agents are investigating the death of a Lyon County Detention Center inmate in his cell.
Undersheriff John Koelsch announced Wednesday that Marcus Heard, 30, of Kansas City was found unconscious at around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.
“The scene appeared as self-inflicted harm by the victim,” Koelsch said in a statement. No further details were disclosed, except that Heard was alone in the cell..
Paramedics were called, Koelsch said, but “life saving efforts were not effective.” Heard was declared dead in his cell.
By state law, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is examining what happened.
Koelsch said Heard was arrested in Wyandotte County in March on a Lyon County warrant. He had been in the Lyon County jail since Tuesday, March 22.
