Janetta B. Van Vliet of Emporia died on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Newman Regional Health. She was 75.
Private services are planned. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
Updated: September 28, 2019 @ 2:04 pm
