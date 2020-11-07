Trade and craft show canceled
The Flinthills Mall’s Annual Fall Craft &Trade Show scheduled for Saturday is canceled.
Breanna McBride fundraiser
Due to a countywide mask mandate and mass gathering limitation, a fundraiser for 3-year-old Breanna McBride has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at Harry & Lloyds in Americus. Follow the event page on Facebook for more details.
Veterans Day in Chase County
Chase County All Veterans Committee will hold its Veterans Day Ceremony at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial in Swope Park, Cottonwood Falls. Guest speaker will be Steve Iverson, U.S. Army (Ret.).
Olpe Area Veterans
Memorial dedication
The Olpe Area Veterans Memorial at Olpe Jones Park invites the public to a dedication at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the park. Col. Robert M. Hicks, USAF (Ret.) will be the guest speaker.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Bring your own chairs.
Home of the Brave Celebration
The North Lyon County Veterans Memorial’s 2nd Annual Home of the Brave Celebration will be 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 14 in Bushong. Chili lunch from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. for $8.
Memorial service set for 1 p.m. led by Pastor Brenda Ulrich of Grace United Methodist Church.
The event features living history displays, music and weapons demonstrations. There is a 50/50 raffle and a veterans flag giveaway. Groundbreaking ceremony for the World War II memorial is 2:30 p.m.
Veterans Day at the Legion
American Legion Post 5 will welcome members and their guests at noon Nov. 11 for hamburgers, hotdogs and fellowship.
Lebo’s 21st Annual
Veterans Day Program
Lebo’s 21st Annual Veterans Day program is 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Lebo High School front lawn. Veterans and their families are invited to pull up on the south side of the school. The Lebo students and band will perform on the lawn. If the weather cooperates, veterans can sit in chairs on the sidewalk. If it’s cold, feel free to stay in your vehicle.
For any additional information contact Lebo High School at 620-256-6341.
Emporia Area Retired School Personnel meetings canceled
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will not meet Dec. 4 as scheduled.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Hope for the Holidays 5K
William Allen White Elementary School is having its 2020 Hope for the Holidays Virtual 5K. Register by Nov. 4 to receive a T-shirt. Youth sizes cost $15 and adult sizes cost $25. Adult XXL will cost an extra $2 and XXXL will be an extra $3.
Complete the 5K anytime between Dec. 1 - 6, take a photo of yourself and post it to social media. Be sure to tag @WilliamAllenWhiteSchool, #EmporiaProud and #2020HopefortheHolidays.
Checks can be made payable to WAW PTO. Call 620-341-2294 for any questions.
Veterans Day Parade
The Veterans Day Parade will start a 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at Fourth Avenue and Commercial Street and continues to 12th Avenue. Parade line-up at 9 a.m.
Entry forms are available at the American Legion and Emporia Chamber Office. Due to COVID-19, certain restrictions will apply. A mask or other face covering must be worn in indoor and outdoor public spaces when social distancing is not possible, with the exception of family groups.
Passing out candy, flyers, or other such items will not be allowed.
The Veterans Day Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. at All Veterans Park.
This year there will not be a Ham and Bean Feed at the American Legion or the VFW.
Remembrance ornaments
Recognize your loved one during this holiday season by purchasing a Hand in Hospice “Remembrance Ornament.” With a $20 donation, your loved one will be remembered with a glass angel ornament.
Mail in your check with your name, phone, address, person to recognize and number of ornaments ordered. Form can be mailed to Hand in Hospice, 1201 W. 12th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801 by Dec. 4. Call 620-340-6177 for any questions.
Veterans Roundtable
Command Sergeant Major Steven Harmon of the Kansas Army National Guard will present the program, “Assignment to Kosovo” during the Emporia State University Veterans Roundtable will be held 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in Webb Lecture Hall at ESU’s Memorial Union.
SSG U.S. Army (Ret.) Leon D. Bryson will give the introduction.
Admission to the roundtable meeting is free and the public is invited to attend. For information, call John Sanderson at 620-342-0874.
COVID-19 prevention procedures will be practiced. Free parking is available in the parking lots on the east side of Market Street across from the east entrance to the Memorial Union. Roundtable committee members will be stationed at that entrance to guide you to the stairs and elevator leading to Webb Hall, which is on the second floor of the Union.
Mobile resource bus
The Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Mobile Resource Bus is scheduling a stop in Emporia to assistant with food, clothing, books, personal hygiene items, diapers and season items. Appointment services for rental assistance and utility assistance can be made two weeks prior to the visits.
The bus is scheduled to be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 205 S. Lawrence St., from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.
Call 913-433-2039 to schedule an appointment.
American Legion blood drive
Emporia American Legion Post No. 5 will hold a blood drive from noon - 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the legion, 2921 W. 12th Ave. To make your life-saving appointment, call Dennis Paul at 620-481-9926, 800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “EmpAmericanLegion.”
American Legion meets
American Legion Post 5, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave., holds membership meetings the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information, call the Legion at 342-1119.
