Yvonne Elaine Sommers, 85, of Emporia passed on to her heavenly home on Monday, July 25, 2022. Yvonne was born August 9, 1936 in the small community of Hope, Kansas to Herbert and Kittie Ann (Leeds) Anderson.
Yvonne attended grade school at Dunlap and later graduated from Americus High School. She then attended Emporia State Teachers College and achieved a certificate in Secretarial Training. Yvonne was working for Farm Bureau when she met Richard Loren Sommers. Her comment to her co-worker “I’m going to marry that guy!” came true when they married on February 14, 1958 at the First Christian Church in Emporia. They made their home in Emporia and there, they reared their 6 children. One of whom met her at Heaven’s gates this past week.
Richard and Yvonne worked side by side, building a business throughout their marriage. Yvonne was Richard’s right hand woman for over 64 years. Yvonne enjoyed many activities including being a member and president of the local chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha where she discovered a passion for St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, her named Memorial. She was an avid pianist and organist and played both instruments for years at her home church. She loved to sing and joined every group, trio, and quartet that she could. One of her favorites was singing duets with her daddy. She played cards and belonged to Pitch Clubs for years. Yvonne was a huge fan of her grandchildren. They could do no wrong in her eyes. Rich and Yvonne went on many trips with Rich’s sister Sue and her husband Don Jackson. They laughed about the happenings for years, even after Yvonne was left unable to travel.
While the family was young, Yvonne loved to take her children camping. They spent many weekends at the lake. Yvonne loved to shop and collect. Everything from Beanie Babies and matchbox cars to jewelry. Many, many boxes of jewelry. In the later years, Yvonne enjoyed getting her hair and nails done. She took great pride in how beautiful her nails were. One thing her kids remember is never going to bed without Mom telling us “Goodnight, I love you.“ Till the end, most conversations ended that way.
Surviving family members include: husband, Richard Sommers of Emporia; sons, Mark Sommers and wife Jeannine of Berthoud, Colorado, Randy Sommers of Emporia, and Brian Sommers and wife Sabrina of Berthoud, Colorado; daughters, Shiela Steinkuhler and husband Kurt of Emporia, and Sonja Hodges and husband Jeff of Emporia; grandchildren, Staci (Luke) Bryant, Sara (Adam) Newkirk, Joshua (Whitney) Zuniga, Gage Zuniga, Danielle (Greg) Scarzello, Tytus and Tate Sommers, Malik, Madison and Markli Sommers; great-grandchildren, Quinn, Nora, and Neilly Bryant, Georgia Yvonne, Victoria and Bella Sommers.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Scott Dean Sommers and a sister, Joyce Ann Pinneger.
Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 at The Patio Garden at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Ron Carter, long-time friend and minister of the family. The visitation will be from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Memorial contributions to Saint Jude’s Hospital can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
