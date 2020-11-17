Game #1
Emporia State Lady Hornets (0-0, 0-0 MIAA)
at Neb.-Kearney Lopers (0-0, 0-0 MIAA)
Thursday, November 19, 2020 5:30 p.m. Kearney, Neb. Health & Sports Center
Series Record: ESU leads 35-13 Last Meeting: ESU 61, UNK 52 (3/7/2020 - MIAA Tourney)
Radio: KFFX 104.9FM (5:10 p.m.) Internet Audio: kvoe.com
Television: None Internet Video: themiaanetwork.com/esuhornets
LET’S GET THINGS STARTED
For the first time since March 12 — a span of 249 days — an Emporia State athletic team will take on an opponent in regular season competition as the Lady Hornets travel to Neb.-Kearney. This will tip off the 47th season of competition for the Lady Hornets, who are 38-8 all-time in season openers and 25-4 in 29 MIAA openers.
NEW BEGINNINGS
This is one of six MIAA game scheduled to open the season. They are the first games scheduled in NCAA Division II this season.
Attendance at all MIAA games will be capped at a maximum of 25% of capacity, with each school have the ability to lower capacity. At UNK the only fans allowed to watch Loper men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling in the Health & Sports Center will be families of the student-athletes.
THE COACHES
Toby Wynn is 46-16 in his second year as the head coach of the Lady Hornets. He is the second coach to win at least 20 games and go to the NCAA Tournament in his first two years at Emporia State. He went 349-84 in 13 years as the head coach at Seward CC with four Jayhawk Conference regular season championships and two Region VI Tournament titles. He is 3-2 against Neb.-Kearney.
Carrie Eighmey is 90-57 in her sixth season at Neb.-Kearney and 158-88 in her ninth season overall. She is 3-7 against Emporia State.
ABOUT THE LADY HORNETS
The Lady Hornets are the favorites in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll. Emporia State finished last season 24-7, 15-4 in the MIAA, and was the conference runner-up in both the regular season and tournament. They were the fourth seed in the Central Regional Tournament. They are set to return five of their top eight scorers, all of whom started at least one game last season.
ABOUT THE LOPERS
The Lopers went 26-6 last season, 14-5 in the MIAA, posting a 12-1 home mark and just missing out on qualifying for the NCAA tournament. They return all five starters from last year.
SERIES HISTORY
The Lady Hornets lead the overall series 35-12 and have won 12 of the last 15 meetings. The Lopers have won two of the last three contests in Kearney.
LAST MEETING
Emporia State doubled up Neb.-Kearney in the second quarter on the way to a 61-52 win in the MIAA Semifinals. The Lopers led 20-19 with 6:22 left in the second quarter when the Lady Hornets closed the period on a 14-3 run. Mollie Mounsey led all scorers with 20 points and was joined in double figures by Tre’Zure Jobe with 11 points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals.
UP NEXT
The Lady Hornets travel to Ft. Hays State on Saturday. Tip-off at Gross Coliseum is at 2 p.m.
