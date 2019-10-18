Basketball season is rapidly approaching.
But at this stage of the preseason, fun is still the focal point, something the the Emporia State men and women’s basketball teams, along with several hundred spectators, appreciated on Thursday evening.
Both units performed intrasquad scrimmages, in addition to a three-point shooting contest, a dunk contest and several other entertaining snippets at the second annual “Late Night at White.”
“I thought we had another good crowd in here,” ESU Women’s Head Coach Toby Wynn said. “Emporia doesn’t let you down when it comes to Lady Hornet basketball and showing up in White Auditorium. We had a really good group of people here, it was a fun event. I think our players really had a good time with it. They got to see a little snapshot of our team, so to speak and I thought it was overall a fun night.”
It began with player introductions, under spotlights in a darkened arena, segueing into a series of student-involved contests before the three-point contest which saw the Lady Hornets’ Mollie Mounse emerge the winner. Freshman guard Keyon Thomas won a basketball variation of musical chairs before Brenden Van Dyke was awarded the best score in a dunk contest between four members of the Hornets.
Then came a pair of 10-minute, running clock scrimmages for the Lady Hornets, followed by one for the men.
“It was a short game, but it felt great playing in front of the home crowd, getting that basketball feeling back,” said Thomas, who scored nine points for Team Stingers. “It’s been a minute since we’ve played an organized game, so it was a great thing to do tonight.”
Though there were a plethora of new faces on the women’s side, likely the best sight was redshirt freshman Tre’Zure Jobe, who outside of one errant dribble in the 10 minute scrimmage, showed the athleticism and physicality that had her inked into the starting lineup as a true freshman before an injury sidelined her the rest of the way.
“Tre’Zure’s been great,” Wynn said. “We all knew what she’s capable of, it felt like, a year ago. Even now, she’s a year older, she’s more confident, she feels really strong about her game right now. She’s worked really hard (to get back) and she did what we’ve seen her do all fall.”
Jobe’s movement didn’t show hesitation, only the style of aggression and acceleration that drew she and ESU together in the first place.
“Last year, being on the sideline ... I got to learn a lot but it feels even better being back out on the court,” she said.
The men’s scrimmage held even more weight in regards to building a team rapport as the Hornets will only suit up one player who started a single game for them a year ago.
“I thought it was great for our team to get out there in front of some people and play,” ESU Heach Men’s Coach Craig Doty said. “We only have one returner that saw any court time last year. Because of that, it was important for us, before we get our first scrimmage in here next week (or) go play K-State, that our guys get on the floor (and) get a chance to play with each other with some fans in the stands. We scored the ball really well, we didn’t play much defense. I think we gave the fans what they wanted to see and the coaching staff will go home and think about how we get these guys to guard.
“This event took the next step again this year from last year. You saw a great attendance, you saw a group of guys compete. We just think it’s valuable that the community of Emporia can come out and see their team first hand before really anyone else gets to.”
