Jennifer Danler and Meghan Morgan had to organize Sacred Heart’s Catholic Schools Week differently this year.
Beginning Sunday, Jan. 24 through Saturday, Jan. 30, they managed to organize a fun and safe week to celebrate.
Every year across the country, Catholic schools celebrate Catholic Schools Week, Danler explained. “We actually have a curriculum where every day is set up to celebrate different aspects of our school and what is around us.”
As Catholics, she said that they like to focus on the different vocations to which people are called. Whether it is marriage, priesthood, sisterhood, brotherhood or single lay person, “those are the various aspects we like to introduce,” she said. “Especially to the younger children who may not be aware of those different vocations. Then, we also celebrate what those vocations do.”
Starting off the week, Sacred Heart is hosting a “Kiss the Goat” Penny War now through Thursday, Jan. 28. The winner will kiss a goat, but all the funds raised will go to support the James Nunley Family.
Nunley is 6-years-old and battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The other half of the funds will go toward cancer research and the organization “Sarcoma Alliance.” The alliance strives to improve the lives of people affected by sarcoma through support, guidance, education and access to care.
“Of course, this year things are looking a little different,” Danler said. “Some of the big things we would normally do we do not get to do because of COVID, but we have something special for each day.”
Every day brought the school together to celebrate. Danler described Catholic schools week to be an awesome experience with a family atmosphere. However, everything at the school is separated.
“Normally, we kick off the week with ‘Celebrate our Parish’ with an all school mass,” she said. “Everybody in the school attends one mass with parishioners on Sunday. Of course, we cannot ask anybody to do that because that would be overcrowding.”
After the mass, a reception followed to honor Friends of Sacred Heart and present the Distinguished Alumni Award. Despite things looking different this year, the reception and awards will take place virtually.
Family posters are themed every year to display at the reception. This year’s theme is to show that each family is unique and unrepeatable. Families will work together to build the poster that will be displayed virtually.
“We are putting them virtually in the computer … where people can view them, which will be good so everyone can look and take the time to appreciate each family and their uniqueness,” Danler said.
On Monday, the school will “celebrate our community.” Sacred Heart shows their support every year by doing a service project.
“This year, we have the John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry, which is new to Sacred Heart Parish,” she said. “They developed it last year right at the beginning of COVID, and I am sure it was a blessing to a lot of families because it has been a tough year for a lot of people. They just set it up and this year we partnered with the food pantry.”
Over the pandemic, the community has been great at donating food. However, the pantry did not receive a lot of toiletry items. Danler explained that the pantry is in need of: shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, razors, shaving cream, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap and lotion.
“They broke up the items needed by class and each class is to bring a specific item,” Danler said. “My son is in first grade, so he is in charge of [bringing] toothpaste, toothbrushes and floss. At the end of this week, we are going to package everything up — so next Monday.”
Danler is excited to partner with the food pantry and to deliver the needed items. She hopes for a great turn out like in years past.
Tuesday is “celebrate our students” day. Students get to take a break from wearing uniforms and wear school appropriate clothes for the day. Students will have a special snack, pizza and take a virtual field trip to the Holy Land or the Vatican.
On Wednesday, the committee felt that “celebrate our nation” had a deeper tone this year than in years past. With the election, pandemic, division, political and social movements, the country has seen stress unlike ever before.
“We pray that we will be more united and come together, compromise more … love our nation instead of fighting,” Danler said. “It is a very tense time and we pray that it calms down, we want good things to come of it all but we do not want the tension.”
Students will come together and celebrate virtually with an all school rosary and a patriotic dress day.
Thursday is always an exciting day with “celebrate vocations”, Danler said. Father Mike Scully is invited to speak via Zoom. Older students will be familiarized with the Capuchin Fransicans, which will be recorded to share with younger students.
Then, the “Kiss the Goat” penny war comes to an end - with the winner kissing a goat. “I think most of the people are hoping it will be Father [Brandon] Farrar,” Danler said with a laugh. “That would be hilarious. We so hope get to see that.”
On Friday, the school will “celebrate our faculty, staff and volunteers,” by not having school that day. The committee will provide lunch on Thursday to everyone who works at the school. To conclude the week on Saturday, Sacred Heart will “celebrate our families.” Students will present their family with a homemade gift.
As Danler went to a public school when she was a kid, she has been involved with Sacred Heart for two years. She is amazed by the faith she sees growing in her child.
“It has this amazing faith in everybody there,” she said. “Everybody is there to be a friend to one another and support one another. … Truly a week to celebrate our school. Our school offers something very unique that no other school in our community offers.”
