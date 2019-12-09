Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Communications offense, 600 E. 12th Ave., 11:24 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1700 Industrial Rd., 12:19 p.m.
Trespass notice served, 500 Constitution St., 12:10 p.m.
Drug possession, 500 Mechanic St., 2:00 p.m.
Hit and run pedestrian, 2300 Industrial Rd., 2:31 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2000 Graphic Arts Rd., 3:29 p.m.
Missing person, Emporia, 7:18 p.m.
Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. and Exchange St., 11:49 p.m.
Saturday
Child in need of care, W. 11th Ave. and Commercial St., 8:09 a.m.
Arrest warrant, 500 Mechanic St., 10:01 a.m.
Illegal burning, 900 Lakeview St., 5:20 p.m.
Lost property, 2300 Industrial Rd., 5:45 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Merchant St., 12:13 a.m.
Communications offense, 100 W. 12th Ave., 3:03 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, W. 1st Ave.and Commercial St., 4:08 a.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Agency assist, 3300 Road K, 6:31 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Saturday
Burglary - late report, 1300 Merchant St., 1:09 p.m.
Criminal damage, 700 Sylvan St., 2:46 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 1000 East St., 3:54 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
