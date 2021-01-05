(Anita) Chrystine Hosey

1931-2020
Chris was born on December 20, 1931 to Lester and Faye (Page) Gilmore in Nashville, Kansas. Chris and her younger sister, Ann Gilmore, were raised in Medicine Lodge, Kansas. It was there that she met Harold Hosey as an adolescent. Harold and Chris were proud members of the Medicine Lodge High School Class of 1949. Chris attended Kansas State University her freshman year. She & Harold married in 1951 at Lester & Faye’s house in Medicine Lodge. Harold’s army career took them to El Paso, TX where Teena was born. Then to Emporia where Sue was born and to Dodge City where Jane was born. Chris and her family moved back to Medicine Lodge and settled in by lots of relatives, friends & a loving community. After moves to Dodge City and eventually Emporia, Chris made each of our houses HOME. In Emporia, she was a member of P.E.O., Trend Club and The United Methodist Church. Her career at Columbia Savings in Emporia lasted a couple decades. Chris and Harold loved spending weekends & vacations at their place in Cedar Cove on The Lake of the Cherokees, Grove, OK.
Eating catfish and hitting the Okla. casinos with family gave her great joy! Sitting on the porch with her morning coffee and cigarette was Mom at her most contented self. She loved playing cards & dice games, reading books, watching her Royals baseball, all her dogs throughout her life and being with her family, especially when the grandkids and great-grandchildren came along.
Chris leaves a family that will miss her intensely, Teena Hosey & Jack Kiser, Davis, CA; Sue Hosey, Olathe, KS, (Paige, Adam & Carter Snook, Shawnee, KS); and Jane Hosey Stern & Stu Stern, Olathe, KS (Jacob, Jill, Martha & Theodore Stern, Olathe, KS and Hannah & Travis Greer, Olathe, KS)
We will be having a private celebration of life with family for both Mom & Dad. (Dad died 8-4-20).
We vow to eat chocolate chip cookies & play games in her honor and treasure her for the rest of our days.
If you wish to donate in Chris’ name, we have set up a fund at The Emporia Community Foundation for Friends of Emporia Public Library.
