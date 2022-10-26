Memorial services for Patricia Neufeld will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia, Kansas, on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Cremation has occurred. Private inurnment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, south of Emporia.
Pat passed away April 26, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona, where she and her husband, Don Roberts had moved to for their retirement. Her death followed a courageous battle with cancer. Before Phoenix, they lived several years in Canada, and before that Emporia. After graduating from high school Pat attended Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Education. She continued her education with a counseling degree from Emporia State University, where she joined the faculty and became department chair. She completed work on her Ph.D. in University Counseling and Education Psychology from Kansas State University. Her career took her to international locations to teach in Heidelberg and Lithuania, where she was a recipient of an international teaching fellowship. She is a Professor Emeritus of Emporia State University and most recently was awarded the designation of Professor Emerita from Thompson Rivers University in Canada.
Pat and her husband, Don, loved to travel and couldn’t wait to plan their next adventure. She enjoyed many endeavors, such as gardening, cooking, preserving ceramics, wine making, and eco printing on silk scarves. She loved a good walk to keep her head clear and could often be found later with a good book close at hand. Pat leaves friends across the globe who will miss her willingness to listen. She laughed freely and her faith was strong.
In 2000, after nearly 30 years, Pat was given the opportunity to return to Canada and Thompson Rivers University. At TRU Pat was Academic Director-Education in Open Learning, Assistant Dean, Interim Dean and Faculty member of the Faculty of Education and Social Work.
Pat leaves her husband, Don Roberts; father, John Neufeld; brothers, Les, Howard, and Weldon Neufeld; sister, Eloise Mosychuk; several nephews and a niece, all residing in Canada; step-daughter, Jamie Roberts Eckmyre; grandchildren, Jewel and Bronson and their families in South Carolina.
Casual dress is requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.