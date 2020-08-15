Members of the Flint Hills Antique Power Association held its Summer Antique Tractor Pull event at the Dale Delong Farm, just north of Emporia, Saturday. The event was originally supposed to be held at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, but due to the cancellation of the fair, FHAPA worked around COVID-19 to still have a fun event.
FHAPA has more than 150 members and 56 tractors were pulled at the event.
People traveled all over the state to come to the tractor pull, from Kingman, Wichita, Yates Center, Burlington and Salina.
“We bring our old tractors up … we got a sled out over here and an aggressive water tank and you just see how far you can pull with our tractors,” said Glen Kenuth, secretary of FHAPA.
Kenuth has been involved with FHAPA for a long time holding the president position for six years. Dale Delong is now the president of FHAPA.
The Summer Tractor Pull is with “tractors under 100-horse power that [and] are 30-years old. It’s a competition to see who can pull a weighted sled the farthest,” Delong said.
Tractors have to pull at a speed of 3.5 miles per hour, due to the association’s insurance policy. The sled acts as a transfer of weight; the farther the tractor pulls then the harder the weight becomes.
There are three different divisions for the pull.
Division I is just a standard farm stock tractor straight off a farm that stayed the way the factory produced it. Division II has some modifications done to the tractor, such as the engine or adding suitcase weight and wheelie bars for protection. Division III has more modifications to the engine and can raise RPMs.
In addition to the summer pull, FHAPA has about six pulls a year, said Kenuth. They hosted the national tractor pull out on the farm last year, raising $15,000 to donate to local youth organizations around the community such as the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Honor Flight.
Around the farm, you see a lot of tractors new or old and revamped. Delong enjoys collecting and restoring tractors.
Starting in 2000, Delong began to complete one tractor a year. Working from December to March, the winter provides him a lot of down time to work hard.
He works seven days a week, 15 to 17 hours a day to fix an engine or transmission, sandblast the frame, put the tractor back together and paint it. Understanding how a part works and mechanical work is something Delong enjoys doing.
“It’s just something I like to do — take something old and make it look new again. That’s just me,” he said.
Coming together for FHAPA pulls are events that members like to get together and just have fun, said Kenuth.
The next tractor pull event is at 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Delong Farm, 1420 Road 210.
The event is open to the public and there will be a food court. Follow the organization on Facebook to stay up-to-date on events @FlintHillsAntiquePowerAssociation.
