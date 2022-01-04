Ricky Wysocki, the top-rated disc golfer in the world, has joined Team Dynamic Discs in a seven figure deal.
The announcement was made Tuesday morning.
"We felt like partnering with Ricky Wysocki was the right decision for us because he has built such an incredible brand with the Sockibomb brand, he's the number one rated player in the world, he competes week in and week out, and we are confident that he is going to win multiple world titles over the coming years," said Dynamic Discs founder and CEO Jeremy Rusco in a video announcement made Tuesday morning. "Having Ricky Wysocki at the top of what we're doing in terms of a lot of our media marketing and promotion [is] something that I think that's going to help set us apart and allow us to need to grow."
Wysocki said the "amazing support system at Dynamic Discs" was attractive in solidifying his move from Innova.
"I think that it's a fun, new adventure that I'm switching back to Dynamic and the trilogy family," he said. "I get to be throwing daggers, harps and all kinds of discs we're gonna be coming out with in the future, which I'm super excited about. It's been amazing working with Dynamic Discs and their vision with coming out with new products, new discs and that's something I've definitely wanted to do at this stage in my career."
Wysocki's announcement comes a day after Kona Panis, one of the top women in the sport, signed a four-year $500,000 deal with Dynamic Discs. She was also previously signed with Innova.
A press conference is scheduled for noon today. We will have more information on this story this afternoon.
