EDITOR’S NOTE: Each Friday, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Donna Martin who has made 2,000 handmade masks during the Pandemic. She makes 150 to 200 masks each week and then donates the masks to the hospital.
13-year old Hunter Smith who published his first book and held a book signing at Emporia High School. The book is called “Sky Warriors: The Missing Dragon Wand” and he spent two years writing the book. Smith’s sister Harley did the illustrations.
Adam Eimer, owner of Uncommon Threads, who invested in and debuted a new mobile screen printing machine during the First Friday Art Walk. Eimer hopes to take mobile screen printing to public events. Live screen printing lets people select ink colors and type of shirts and then shirts are printed on location.
The Emporia Kiwanis Club who is planning to hold its 73rd Pancake Day to help raise funds for area children. The event is planed for April 17 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased day of the event.
Vicki Brooks who retired from Newman Regional Health after 46 years in nursing. She started at Newman Regional Health on July 2, 1975.
Chase County Junior High Kay Club who raised $3,000 for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Students collected pledges and then held a walk-a-thon. The money will be given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Hero Squad campaign and will provide research for those living with blood cancers.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
