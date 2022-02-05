The Great Railroad Strike of 1922: Editor White’s Arrest, the Gazette Editorial, and the Pulitzer Prize will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Learning Commons of the White Library on the Emporia State campus.
The first program of 2022 hosted by the William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc. is a collaboration with ESU Special Collections and Archives. The program is free and open to the public. Masks are required to be worn in campus buildings. Campus parking is not monitored on Saturday.
The program will be jointly presented by Professor Gregory Schneider and university archivist Shari Scribner. Also, a short video produced by Cheryl Unruh and David Leiker will be featured.
Gregory Schneider is a Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professor of History at Emporia State University where he teaches modern American history. He is the author or editor of six books, including, most recently, his award-winning “Rock Island Requiem: The Collapse of a Mighty Fine Line.” He has published numerous essays on railroad history, teaches a course on and loves trains.
Shari Scribner is the University Archivist who curates the White Collection of correspondence, publications, photos, ephemera and artifacts associated with the life and career of William Allen White. She serves as a board member of the White Community Partnership.
William Allen White was a two-time Pulitzer Prize winning newspaper publisher, author, reformer and presidential advisor. In his 49 years as editor of The Emporia Gazette from 1895 through 1944, White was the best-known and most quoted small-town newspaperman in America. White’s editorials and personal advice to five presidents shaped American history in the first half of the 20th century. William Allen White was born in Emporia on Feb. 10, 1868, and died in Emporia on Kansas Day, Jan. 29, 1944.
The William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc. is the local organization that works in cooperation with the Kansas Historical Society to present Red Rocks State Historic Site, the legendary home of the White family, to the public. The partnership helps fund operations of the historic site and, each year, presents a program series to interpret the White family story.
