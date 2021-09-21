We both spent many years living in a small town made up of many locally owned businesses that provide for the wants and needs of their community. One of the more critical small businesses is the local newspaper, which provides vetted information to the public about issues from international, national, state and local sources. However, small towns across the country are at risk of losing these important businesses.
The Emporia Gazette is an example of one of these local businesses so critical to the community, but continually changing to keep up with new technology and a changing marketplace that increasingly demands online content delivered at little or no cost.
The Gazette once published a daily edition that was printed in-house and delivered directly to households, mailed to residents living outside the delivery area, and available through retailers and self-service machines. The Gazette now publishes twice per week in print and six digital editions, while the actual printing of the paper happens in St. Joseph, Mo.
There are benefits for the public, thanks to our digital age. The Gazette provides a website that is updated as soon as stories have been written, vetted and published. Because of its digital presence, the paper extends its reach well beyond the local area, allowing former residents and others interested to stay connected to current events.
The production of a newspaper issue has also benefited from digital technology as much of the tedious labor involved in producing an edition has moved onto computers and networked presses. While this change does reduce the risk of error as everyone involved with a story works on the same digital document, many of the high-skilled jobs associated with producing the physical infrastructure required to print a newspaper edition have disappeared. Gone are the typesetters and plate makers who took stories written on paper to lead or aluminum curved plates attached to rollers on the off-set printer used to mass-produce the newspaper.
The business model of the local newspaper has changed as well. Retailers and service providers once viewed the newspaper’s content pages as prime real estate for getting eyes on their ads, targeting different sections of the newspaper for maximum impact. Newspapers employed graphic artists, copy writers, and sales staff to provide local businesses the tools necessary to effectively advertise their products and services.
The advertising department was kept separate from the newsroom for generations to prevent the appearance of bias or undue influence on the content of the news stories. Gazette editor Ryann Brooks works to keep that separation at The Gazette, though that is not always the case at other organizations as news divisions of major networks and publications must now provide their own funding.
Our concern involves the prospects of modern journalism. Most of the people seen on TV, in print and on the radio come from a school of journalism (j-school) where they are trained to find good stories of public interest, vet all information discovered or provided and then present it to the public in a manner appropriate for their medium. We need these professionals to keep us informed with accurate and vetted information, even if we don’t like what’s being reported.
The news shouldn’t be partisan, but we see too many platforms masquerading as news sites when they are actually practicing propaganda rather than journalism. If our news sources don’t ever bring us information we find uncomfortable, we have not chosen well. And we need to choose well because our country depends on unbiased journalists to provide oversight of our elected officials.
So, we ask all readers to take stock of what you have in The Gazette and its dedication to the truth. The hardworking staff deserve your support, both publicly through rational discourse as you comment on stories and financially through subscriptions and ad purchases.
We also hope you will reach beyond your local newspaper, as good as it is, to other sources providing quality journalism on state, national and international issues. Whether you consider yourself a conservative or a liberal, a Republican or a Democrat, or perhaps somewhere in between, you need to provide yourself with unbiased and vetted information from professional journalists in order to make good decisions concerning our community and our country.
