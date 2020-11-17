City Commission meets
The Emporia City Commission meets for both study and action sessions at the Municipal Courtroom, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.
The study session agenda includes discussing the city's ordinance on face masks, discussing a Main Street contact and a SPARK update.
The action session begins at 7 p.m. The agenda includes approval of a maintenance agreement with the Emporia Public Library and consideration of amending the city's ordinance pertaining to face masks.
WAW fall festival fundraiser
William Allen White PTO is hosting a Fall Fundraiser Auction. Items available include 20 tickets to Disney World (must be used by April 23), a John Deere Collector's 1/16 replica tractor, a necklace and earrings, 2 scooters, and an Emporia Main Street gift card.
To place your bid, visit www.32auctions.com/wawpto and create an account. Bidding will close at noon Nov. 18, and prizes must be picked up at William Allen White School by Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Sertoma Club meeting
The Sertoma Club’s meeting scheduled for Nov. 12 has been moved to Thursday, Nov. 19. The board meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. No meal is being served.
Olpe Thanksgiving meal
The Olpe United Methodist Church will host a Thanksgiving supper 5 - 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the church, 120 W. Listerschied St., Olpe.
The menu includes turkey and dressing, ham, mashed potatoes, other Thanksgiving dishes, relishes, home-made desserts, drinks and much more. There will be socially distanced seating, or carry-out. Come eat and enjoy the fellowship all for a free will offering.
Call 620-475-3780 or 620-343-5544 with any questions.
Drive Thru Pig Roast
The Madison Pacesetters 4-H Club and the Verdigris Valley Foundation will host a Drive Thru Pig Roast 5:30 - 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Madison Sauder Center. The meal includes pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, roll and chocolate or peanut butter cake. Cost is $10 for 11 years and older and $5 for those under 11.
Pulled pork for $8 a pound may be pre-ordered by calling Ty Gaines at 620 481-6541.
Breanna McBride fundraiser
Due to a countywide mask mandate and mass gathering limitation, a fundraiser for 3-year-old Breanna McBride has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at Harry & Lloyds in Americus. Follow the event page on Facebook for more details.
Commodities distribution
The Salvation Army will offer curbside commodities distribution from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 209 W. 4th St.- until boxes are gone. All persons are required to stay in their vehicle.
If you have any questions please call the office at 620-342-3093.
To be eligible for Commodities, your household’s total monthly income must be below: 1 - $1,383; 2 - $1,868; 3 - $2,353; 4 - $2,839; 5 - $3,324; 6 - $3,809; 7 - $4,295; 8 - *$4,780; *For each additional family member add $486.
Emporia Area Retired School Personnel meetings canceled
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will not meet Dec. 4 as scheduled.
Hope for the Holidays 5K
William Allen White Elementary School is having its 2020 Hope for the Holidays Virtual 5K. Register by Nov. 4 to receive a T-shirt. Youth sizes cost $15 and adult sizes cost $25. Adult XXL will cost an extra $2 and XXXL will be an extra $3.
Complete the 5K anytime between Dec. 1 - 6, take a photo of yourself and post it to social media. Be sure to tag @WilliamAllenWhiteSchool, #EmporiaProud and #2020HopefortheHolidays.
Checks can be made payable to WAW PTO. Call 620-341-2294 for any questions.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Remembrance ornaments
Recognize your loved one during this holiday season by purchasing a Hand in Hospice “Remembrance Ornament.” With a $20 donation, your loved one will be remembered with a glass angel ornament.
Mail in your check with your name, phone, address, person to recognize and number of ornaments ordered. Form can be mailed to Hand in Hospice, 1201 W. 12th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801 by Dec. 4. Call 620-340-6177 for any questions.
Thanksgiving dinner
St. Anthony’s Church will host its 12th annual community Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at St. Anthony’s Hall in Strong City. The free meal is a full Thanksgiving spread with all the fixings. Come for delivery or curbside pickup. Call 620-273-6111 to let them know if you will be ordering out or getting delivery so the church knows how much to prepare.
There will be no dine-in option this year.
Mobile resource bus
The Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Mobile Resource Bus is scheduling a stop in Emporia to assistant with food, clothing, books, personal hygiene items, diapers and season items. Appointment services for rental assistance and utility assistance can be made two weeks prior to the visits.
The bus is scheduled to be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 205 S. Lawrence St., from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
Call 913-433-2039 to schedule an appointment.
American Legion blood drive
Emporia American Legion Post No. 5 will hold a blood drive from noon - 6 p.m. today at the legion, 2921 W. 12th Ave. To make your life-saving appointment, call Dennis Paul at 620-481-9926, 800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “EmpAmericanLegion.”
American Legion meets
American Legion Post 5, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave., holds membership meetings the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information, call the Legion at 342-1119.
