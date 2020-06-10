City commissioners agreed to a cancellation of Emporia’s traditional Fourth of July fireworks show during a regularly-scheduled study session Wednesday morning.
The recommendation, put forth initially by City Manager Mark McAnarney, was made not only with public health, but budgetary reasons in mind. The hope, he said, was this year’s cancellation would allow for more intricate displays in the future.
“With all that’s going on in the area and with the recommendations against mass gatherings, it’s mainly just about the welfare of the community,” McAnarney said. “We’re going to recommend that we just not have the show this year. We will still sell the fire permits, and will put those into the general firework fund so for the next three to five years, we’ll be able to have a bigger and better show. I think most towns in Kansas have already done the same thing. It’s just hard to enforce social distancing with those crowds.”
The news from McAnarney wasn’t all negative Wednesday, as he went on to share the latest updates concerning the city’s splash pad at Peter Pan Park, which could open in some format as soon as this weekend.
“As far as the splash pad, we’ll have the electronic valve worked on today or tomorrow,” McAnarney said. “We also had a cracked bucket that is under warranty that will be replaced on Friday. We’ll wait to see if everything works well, and then we’ll hopefully open over the weekend. That’s the plan as it stands right now.”
Appropriations
The remaining meat of the study session concerned a range of budget appropriation requests from several entities including the Granada Theatre, Red Rocks State Historic Site and the Emporia Arts Council. While a matter of some debate due to a projected budget shortfall in the $400,000 range, commissioners agreed to award each organization the full amount of their submitted requests, which fell in line with previous numbers. The decision, commissioners said, was made in the spirit of fairness based on the fact that other entities had received funding earlier in the year before the pandemic had made a noticeable financial impact.
“Their needs are not going to decrease [in the future], most likely,” Commissioner Rob Gilligan said. “I’m fine with it as long as we communicate with them that this fund might not be available in the same way it has been in the past moving forward.”
“I have no problem paying all three of them in full,” added Commissioner Becky Smith. “We’ve already committed to them for this year. Next year is when we might have to start making some tough decisions.”
During the study session, City Commissioners also:
^ Reviewed presentations from members of the Emporia Fire and Police Departments, Emergency Medical Services, Code Services, the Emporia Public Library and maintenance staff at White Auditorium as part of the commission’s five-year budget plan.
^ Received an update on the Becker Creek construction project
^ Reviewed allocations for the city’s Convention & Tourism fund
City Commissioners will continue discussion on these topics during next Wednesday’s action session. The time of the meeting will be announced next week.
