The Emporia Municipal Band canceled its summer concert series this year, in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Director James Davis said the decision came after carefully paying attention and listening to the recommendations of Governor Laura Kelly and the Lyon County Public Health Department. It was a decision based in the care for the health of the musicians and the audience.
Davis said one of the early challenges was finding available practice space. The band previously rehearsed at the high school, so with the school closings, that was an infeasible practice space.
“We felt that even though we may be permitted to meet, we wondered if it was responsible, both for our musicians and for the community,” Davis said.
The band board conversed about whether there could be an abbreviated season, but the more its members considered, the final choice was to cancel the season.
EMB is partially funded by the City of Emporia, so it was a question of financial responsibility, too. The band declined the funding offered for the summer of 2020 but has applied for funding for next year. Davis hoped that maybe this action could be a small positive the band could give the community.
At this point, EMB is not doing any virtual concerts, as resource and availability limitations pose challenges. Many of the band members are college students who went home early when schools closed.
The band recognizes its 80th birthday this year, and many celebrations were planned, including a birthday party and other year-long celebratory activities and performances.
“We were hoping this year to really outdo ourselves in celebration of 80 years,” Davis said. “That’s on hold.”
Davis said his wife pointed out that next year will technically be the 80th year, so perhaps the birthday bashes will commence in 2021.
“Our ultimate long-term plan is that next summer will be business as usual, whatever that looks like for our new normal,” he said.
The band board has spoken about the annual Christmas concert, and it is the intention to still perform the show as planned.
“The municipal band is just fun,” Davis said. “It is a chance for Emporians to get together and relax. It really reminds us of a past simpler life when families did get together just to go to the park to be together. We lean heavily on patriotic traditions, while also bringing some entertainment and some culture.”
Davis has kept up with the musicians, who seem to be doing as well as possible, given the circumstances. He said he has noticed more musicians and groups performing and sharing music online, and he and his family have enjoyed such variety and accessibility.
Davis himself used to play percussion in the band, before becoming the director. As an Emporia native, Davis grew up going to band concerts in Fremont Park every summer. He always made sure to get a good view of the percussion section.
“At parades, I would follow the high school and college bands down the parade route to watch the drummers,” he said. “When I was old enough to take band class in middle school, I already knew what I wanted to play - percussion. My band director, Connie Steinel, already had too many percussionists and tried to convince me to play trumpet, like he did in the band. My parents and I convinced him to accept one more drummer.”
Davis started playing with EMB in 1988, has participated every summer and looks down the path to more years with the band.
