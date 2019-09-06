The Emporia High football season has finally arrived and the Spartans would be hard pressed to be any more excited.
“Football, the hype, Friday Night Lights, that’s what it’s all about,” senior Beau Baumgardner said. “That’s (why) we’ve been putting all this work in for the summer, so we’re ready to go.”
The extra hours of weights and preparation will certainly be put to the test on Friday night as E-High will open its season in Topeka, facing off with longtime rival Washburn Rural.
“They’re always a tough team,” Baumgardner said. “We’ve just got to stay focused and keep our heart and our heads in the game and be ready to go.”
The Blues stole a victory in the final minutes a season ago,
“They’re a big team, just like Washburn Rural of the past,” EHS head coach Corby Milleson said. “They’re not as tall, maybe, but they’re still square-bodied and they’ve got (senior running back Jaylen Carter), he can run. They’ve got a couple of those guys, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Though the Blues will have a handful of offensive weapons that provide speed, the Spartans biggest strength, perhaps is a highly experienced defensive unit.
“Having nine starters back is phenomenal,” Milleson said. “Our young kids will figure it out as we go, but when you’ve got nine defensive starters back, you’re pretty much ready to play anybody I would think.”
Baumgardner, who serves as a receiver and a defensive back, agreed.
“We’ve got a lot of tough guys on the defense,” he said. “If you go through the whole defensive side, you’re not going to find one guy that doesn’t want to be in there. They’re in there for a reason. I think we’re ready to go fly to the ball and make some plays.”
Offensively, the Spartans have some familiar faces but in new roles.
The starting quarterback nod has been given to John Miller, who will be under center for a majority of Friday’s snaps. He said he is embracing the pressure and the challenges that come with the responsibility and is anticipating a handful on the other side of the field.
“I’m expecting a good game out of them,” Miller said of Washburn Rural. “They’ve always been a strong, dominant team but everyone’s strong until the other guy comes out and pops them in the mouth.”
The Spartans certainly hope they’ll be the ones dealing most of the punches on Friday night.
“It’s going to be a good matchup,” Miller said. “We’ll have some tricks up our sleeve and I’m expecting them to have some too.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Washburn Rural High School.
