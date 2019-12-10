This is the time of the year when we are all absorbed with love and trust of our fellow man. A time when we let our guard down and believe that everyone is kind, caring and trustworthy!
Then . . . along comes The Grinch! To paraphrase the song, “You’re a mean one Mr. Grinch! You really are a heel! You’re as cuddly as a cactus … you’re as charming as an eel, Mr Grinch”
So who is this Mr. Grinch … and why and how is he invading “the most wonderful time of the year?”
Emporia and our area has been invaded by The Grinches in the form of crooks who make and pass counterfeit bills. Don’t let the Grinch rob you this Christmas. Keep your guard up. Pay attention when receiving money. Know what to look for on bank notes.
The secret service and U.S. Treasury also offer these suggestions:
• Hold a bill up to a light and look for a holograph of the face image on the bill. Both images should match. If the $100 bill has been bleached, the hologram will display an image of Abraham Lincoln, who appears on the $5 bills, instead of Benjamin Franklin.
• Looking at the bill through a light will also reveal a thin vertical strip containing text that spells out the bill’s denomination.
• Color-shifting Ink: If you hold the new series bill (except the $5 note) and tilt it back and forth, please observe the numeral in the lower right hand corner as its color shifts from green to black and back.
• Watermark: Hold the bill up to a light to view the watermark in an unprinted space to the right of the portrait. The watermark can be seen from both sides of the bill, since it is not printed on the bill but is imbedded in the paper.
• Security Thread: Hold the bill to a light to view the security thread. You will see a thin, imbedded strip running from top to bottom on the face of a banknote. In the $10 and $50, the security strip is located to the right of the portrait, and in the $5, $20 and $100, it is located just to the left of the portrait.
• Ultraviolet Glow: If the bill is held up to an ultraviolet light, the $5 bill glows blue; the $10 bill glows orange, the $20 bill glows green, the $50 bill glows yellow, and the $100 bill glows red — if they are authentic!
• Microprinting: There are minute microprinting on the security threads: the $5 bill has “USA FIVE” written on the thread; the $10 bill has “USA TEN” written on the thread; the $20 bill has “USA TWENTY” written on the thread; the $50 bill has “USA 50” written on the thread; and the $100 bill has the words “USA 100” written on the security thread. Microprinting can be found around the portrait as well as on the security threads.
• Fine Line Printing Patterns: Very fine lines have been added behind the portrait and on the reverse side scene to make it harder to reproduce.
• Comparison: Compare the feel and texture of the paper with other bills you know are authentic.
If you believe you have received a counterfeit bill, the U.S. Treasury advises you to do the following:
• Do not put yourself in danger.
• Do not return the bill to the passer.
• Delay the passer with some excuse, if possible.
• Observe the passer’s description — and their companions’ descriptions — and write down their vehicle license plate numbers if you can.
• Contact your local police department or call your local Secret Service office.
• Write your initials and date in the white border area of the suspected counterfeit note.
• Do not handle the counterfeit note. Place it inside a protective cover, a plastic bag or envelope to protect it until you place it in the hands of an identified Secret Service Special Agent. You can also mail it to your nearest Secret Service office.
Remember, if you are passed a counterfeit bill, you own it. So when accepting cash, it pays to be knowledgeable about the crime of counterfeiting.
So, enjoy Christmas with your families and friends … but stay vigilant when dealing with cash. Don’t let Mr. Grinch rob you at “the most wonderful time of the year!”
