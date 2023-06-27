Supporters of the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, carefully manipulated by savvy politicians, insist they are protecting the unborn child. Similarly, those advocating for book bans in our school and public libraries, also carefully manipulated by savvy politicians, insist they are protecting our children. These claims make their causes sound noble, and thus inspire voters to turn out with one thought in mind, protecting those left unprotected by progressive policies.
But do they truly care about protecting our children, unborn and born?
Protecting children goes well beyond birth and books. Protecting children is complex and forces us to look at their whole existence. Children require proper nutrition from the moment they are born, as do their families. Children require access to affordable health care from the moment they are born, as do their families. Children require affordable housing, as do their families. Children require a free education, as do their families. Children require a childhood free of labor for hire. And children require a life free of gun violence, as do their families.
Those interested in protecting children would do more for children by focusing on the programs listed below that provide our children with the best opportunity to reach adulthood happy, healthy, and educated. The time and energy spent attacking library books and drag shows, while flashy and attention-getting, does not protect our children from anything they won’t have access to through the internet by the time they graduate from high school.
Nutrition programs provide children, particularly those living in poverty, with access to healthy food choices, both at home and at school. Support for these programs, at both the federal and state levels, must be ongoing and strengthened.
Expanded Medicaid, the program that provides healthcare for impoverished children and their families, has not been adopted by the Kansas Legislature. Kansas stands as one of only 10 states not to have done so. As recently as March of this year, Governor Laura Kelly proposed legislation that would expand Medicaid, something that is widely popular (72%) across the state, but opposed by Republican leadership in the legislature.
Affordable housing is not only important for the State to be able to attract businesses, it is necessary for children to feel secure. Governor Kelly recently signed into law SB 17 to provide local governments across the state with the resources necessary for developers to provide affordable housing. But we need to do more.
Our educators have become the newest culture war target for those looking to motivate voters to become rabid single-issue supporters of theirs. Many of the people speaking at school board meetings across the state not only want books banned from students, they are beginning to ask for resignations of school librarians and teachers, and even for criminal charges.
Recognize the damage done to our schools and the dedicated people who work there. Kansas’ ability to attract and retain businesses will suffer if we become a state that puts political zealotry above sound educational practices. And the flight of teachers and staff from our schools will leave our children without qualified educators in our classrooms and libraries. We only need to look south for the reality of this playing out. Oklahoma dropped their requirement for trained teachers with a minimum of a bachelor’s degree, replacing it with a high school diploma (claremoreprogress.com).
Child labor is often misunderstood, particularly in rural areas where children often legally begin performing chores on family farms or in small business quite early in life. But there is a move underway to remove the protections that have kept children out of factories, away from dangerous jobs, or off late-night shifts for generations. Proponents contend they are protecting children from the harmful effects of video gaming and screen time (newyorker.com 4 Jun 23).
Nothing could be further from the truth.
The target rests squarely on young immigrants, many unaccompanied minors, who entered the country illegally. Iowa recently passed a law to allow 14-year-olds to work in industrial laundries, exposing them to chemicals, and 16-year-olds to work in many dangerous jobs including excavation and demolition. Arkansas recently removed the requirement for parental permission for children ages 14 and 15 to work, claiming it placed an undue burden on parents. In practice, it makes tracking child labor violations difficult in the state as there is no registry of underage workers.
And nothing threatens the health and welfare of children more than guns, now the number one killer of children (nih.gov). Kansas has some of the most lax laws on the books, including permitting districts to allow their employees to carry concealed weapons into the schools.
We must improve the regulation of guns in Kansas. Contact your legislators to demand action to reduce gun violence, particularly against our children.
We encourage Kansans to shift their focus away from those issues that do not protect children and towards those addressed above that will have an immediate and positive impact on the lives of all children in Kansas.
Jim Calvert is a retired English teacher, and Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University.
