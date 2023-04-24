A fundraiser for the Flint Hills Animal Advocates was deemed a success Saturday.
The Pickleball for Paws fundraiser was a pickleball tournament held at Reeble Park, 1801 Rural St. Jenna Satterfield said 10 teams signed up for the event and hot dog and hamburger meals, as well as T-shirt sales were planned.
"We were very pleased with how successful the event was especially for it being our first attempt at a tournament and definitely learning as we go," she said. "We learned a lot and are excited to make some adjustments and do make the next one bigger and better."
Flint Hills Animal Advocates is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization run by a small group of volunteers.
Satterfield said money raised during this tournament will benefit medical needs of local animals.
Satterfield added that pickleball got its name from the creator of the game, whose dog was named “Pickle.” Pickle the dog would retrieve the balls as they played.
