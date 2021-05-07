Z4PjxYZEM9c7D5g1Dx3oJZYR.jpg

The Emporia High girls and boys track teams placed second at the Circle Varsity Invitational in Towanda, Thursday.

Elizabeth Willhite won the 1600 and 3200-meter runs and Trinity Ervin won the discus.

Treyson True won the boys 3200-meter run and the boys 4x100 relay team of Derrick Keys, Daniel Knapp, Aidan Jackson and Zack Jackson took first place.

Girls 200-m dash finals

Hannah Boa — 4

Lexsey DeWitt — 5

Katy Ayer — 6

Girls 400-m dash finals

Hannah Boa — 8

Lauren Williams — 13

Ny’Kel Thomas — 14

Girls 800-m run

Sofia Ruvalcaba — 3

Taryn West — 4

Maryn True — 5

Girls 1600-m run finals

Elizabeth Willhite — 1

Micah Sheffy-Harris — 2

Avery Gutierrez — 6

Girls 3200-m run finals

Elizabeth Willhite — 1

Micah Sheffy-Harris — 3

Avery Gutierrez — 6

Girls 100-m hurdles finals

Allana Eng — 5

Addison Gutierrez — 8

Girls 300-m hurdles finals

Hattie Cooper — 5

Addison Gutierrez — 11

Kenadie Lewis — 13

Girls 4x100-m relay finals

Relay Team — 5

Girls 4x400-m relay finals

Relay Team — 5

Girls 4x800-m relay finals

Relay Team — 3

Girls high jump finals

Rebecca Snyder — 2

Allissa Telfer — 3

Zayda Pearson — 8

Girls long jump finals

Katy Ayer — 5

Teegan Baker — 6

Alexa Shivley — 14

Girls triple jump finals

Taryn West — 3

Alexa Shivley — 5

Katy Ayer — 7

Girls pole vault finals

Kaila Kesybounheaung — 3

Emma Mendoza — 6

Journey Walburn — 7

Girls discus finals

Trinity Ervin — 1

Megan Olson — 11

Kyla Herfkens — 16

Girls javelin finals

Rylee Peak — 2

Kyla Herfkens — 14

Ryan Peak — 17

Girls shot put finals

Trinity Ervin — 10

Megan Olson — 16

Boys 100-m dash finals

Aiden Jackson — 5

Derrick Keys — 6

Zacahary Jackson — 8

Boys 400-m dash finals

Fred Jackson — 2

Cooper Rech — 8

Blake Spellman — 10

Boys 800-m run finals

Michael Shi — 10

Lane Wullschleger — 13

Boys 1600-m run finals

Jonathan Laudie — 4

Lane Wullschleger — 10

Caden Wilson — 15

Boys 3200-m run finals

Treyson True — 1

Jonathan Laudie — 4

Boys 110-m hurdles finals

Kyle Obermeyer — 3

Boys 300-m hurdles finals

Kyle Obermeyer — 3

Aiden Jackson — 11

Boys 4x100-m relay finals

Relay Team — 1

Boys 4x400-m relay finals

Relay Team — 5

Boys 4x800-m relay finals

Relay Team — 4

Boys high jump finals

Brayden Criger — 2

Jonaus Anderson — 9

Boys long jump finals

Daniel Knapp — 3

Kaden Woydziak — 10

Kaden Galbretah — 22

Boys triple jump finals

Daniel Knapp — 5

Brayden Criger — 6

Boys pole vault finals

Josiah Huber — 4

Boys discus finals

Abel Pineda — 13

Diego Flores-Delgado — 20

Enrique Rios — 28

Boys javelin finals

Fred Jackson — 15

Jay Orozco — 21

Boys shot put finals

Diego Flores-Delgado — 25

Enrique Rios — 31

