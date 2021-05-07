The Emporia High girls and boys track teams placed second at the Circle Varsity Invitational in Towanda, Thursday.
Elizabeth Willhite won the 1600 and 3200-meter runs and Trinity Ervin won the discus.
Treyson True won the boys 3200-meter run and the boys 4x100 relay team of Derrick Keys, Daniel Knapp, Aidan Jackson and Zack Jackson took first place.
Girls 200-m dash finals
Hannah Boa — 4
Lexsey DeWitt — 5
Katy Ayer — 6
Girls 400-m dash finals
Hannah Boa — 8
Lauren Williams — 13
Ny’Kel Thomas — 14
Girls 800-m run
Sofia Ruvalcaba — 3
Taryn West — 4
Maryn True — 5
Girls 1600-m run finals
Elizabeth Willhite — 1
Micah Sheffy-Harris — 2
Avery Gutierrez — 6
Girls 3200-m run finals
Elizabeth Willhite — 1
Micah Sheffy-Harris — 3
Avery Gutierrez — 6
Girls 100-m hurdles finals
Allana Eng — 5
Addison Gutierrez — 8
Girls 300-m hurdles finals
Hattie Cooper — 5
Addison Gutierrez — 11
Kenadie Lewis — 13
Girls 4x100-m relay finals
Relay Team — 5
Girls 4x400-m relay finals
Relay Team — 5
Girls 4x800-m relay finals
Relay Team — 3
Girls high jump finals
Rebecca Snyder — 2
Allissa Telfer — 3
Zayda Pearson — 8
Girls long jump finals
Katy Ayer — 5
Teegan Baker — 6
Alexa Shivley — 14
Girls triple jump finals
Taryn West — 3
Alexa Shivley — 5
Katy Ayer — 7
Girls pole vault finals
Kaila Kesybounheaung — 3
Emma Mendoza — 6
Journey Walburn — 7
Girls discus finals
Trinity Ervin — 1
Megan Olson — 11
Kyla Herfkens — 16
Girls javelin finals
Rylee Peak — 2
Kyla Herfkens — 14
Ryan Peak — 17
Girls shot put finals
Trinity Ervin — 10
Megan Olson — 16
Boys 100-m dash finals
Aiden Jackson — 5
Derrick Keys — 6
Zacahary Jackson — 8
Boys 400-m dash finals
Fred Jackson — 2
Cooper Rech — 8
Blake Spellman — 10
Boys 800-m run finals
Michael Shi — 10
Lane Wullschleger — 13
Boys 1600-m run finals
Jonathan Laudie — 4
Lane Wullschleger — 10
Caden Wilson — 15
Boys 3200-m run finals
Treyson True — 1
Jonathan Laudie — 4
Boys 110-m hurdles finals
Kyle Obermeyer — 3
Boys 300-m hurdles finals
Kyle Obermeyer — 3
Aiden Jackson — 11
Boys 4x100-m relay finals
Relay Team — 1
Boys 4x400-m relay finals
Relay Team — 5
Boys 4x800-m relay finals
Relay Team — 4
Boys high jump finals
Brayden Criger — 2
Jonaus Anderson — 9
Boys long jump finals
Daniel Knapp — 3
Kaden Woydziak — 10
Kaden Galbretah — 22
Boys triple jump finals
Daniel Knapp — 5
Brayden Criger — 6
Boys pole vault finals
Josiah Huber — 4
Boys discus finals
Abel Pineda — 13
Diego Flores-Delgado — 20
Enrique Rios — 28
Boys javelin finals
Fred Jackson — 15
Jay Orozco — 21
Boys shot put finals
Diego Flores-Delgado — 25
Enrique Rios — 31
