It may not match the deadly and destructive tornado of western Kentucky, but unusually high winds are possible in Emporia this week.
The National Weather Service sent an “urgent weather message” about them 48 hours in advance, early. Monday. It said much of Kansas will have a high wind watch Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
How high? Gusts in Emporia could reach 56 miles per hour, with 65 mph possible in other places. The minimum sustained wind speed for a hurricane is 74 mph.
“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible,” the alert said. “Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”
Southwest winds will be at least 30 miles per hour during the day, the alert said. On top of that, the temperature could hit a record high of 78 degrees Fahrenheit. The current record for Dec. 15 is 69 degrees.
But leading up to that, Monday should be calmer with wind gusts reaching 20 miles per hour. A sunny high of 63 will be followed by a 70-degree day Tuesday.
No precipitation is expected in the next seven days. Emporia now is at 33 consecutive days with no measurable rain.
Wind and dry conditions make prairie fires a concern. KSN reported one grass fire in Butler County Sunday damaged about 600 acres.
